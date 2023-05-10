KSI is a man who has maximised his career earnings and net worth through various different revenue streams. Whether it be YouTube, boxing, music or his hydration drink Prime, KSI has made an absolute fortune throughout his career.

In this article we will take a deep dive into the career of KSI. This includes studying his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals too. It’s safe to say ‘The Nightmare’ is one rich man!

KSI Net Worth

KSI has fast become one of the most recognisable names in the world right now. The British celebrity shot to fame thanks to creating content on YouTube. In the beginning, KSI was recording videos of himself playing FIFA, before coming a more well known YouTuber as the years went on through vlogging and comedy-style videos.

Fast forward to today and not only is KSI one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, but he is also a talented musician, actor, entrepreneur and of course he is now a boxer too.

KSI faces Joe Fournier this weekend in London, England in an exhibition fight over six rounds for the Misfits Cruiserweight Title. KSI was of course one of the founders of this whole YouTube/celebrity boxing scene after facing Joe Weller in an amateur bout back in February 2018. Since then, nobody could have imagined the sheer traction and popularity of celebrity boxing exhibitions.

As of May 2023, it is reported that KSI’s net worth is roughly $27 million (source: caknowledge.com).

KSI’s estimated net worth of $27m is largely down to his career in boxing in recent years, but mostly thanks to being one of the biggest stars on the YouTube platform. Fighting the likes of Logan Paul on two occasions, as well as fighting the ‘Badass Billionaire’ in Joe Fournier this weekend will certainly have helped boost KSI’s net worth.

Another reason KSI’s net worth is so high is down to his assets. ‘The Nightmare’ has a large collection of automobiles, all of which he enjoys driving. He is most in love with his stunning Aston Martin, which he owns. He also owns a Bentley, a Jaguar F-type, and various more vehicles.

In terms of real estate, KSI owns multiple properties all around the world. He owns a mansion in London which has a valuation of over $5 million. Not only that, but he also owns a three-storey house which is worth upward of $12 million. Both of these houses have more than five bedrooms, a huge lawn and a swimming pool.

Not only does KSI have a huge $27 million net worth, but he is also a huge celebrity in his home country of England. He is without a doubt one of the most recognisable figure to the younger generation in the UK, hence why he has an astronomical net worth.

This figure of $27 million is likely to grow for the Brit as his career goes on too. $27m is possibly even an under estimation of KSI’s net worth, given the fact he is the co-founder of Prime Hydration, as well as continuing to make millions of dollars through boxing and YouTube.

KSI Career Earnings & Salary

KSI has earned an absolute fortune throughout his career. He has multiple revenue streams of course through his career in YouTube, as well as boxing, music and his various business ventures. More on his endorsement deals and entrepreneurial life later.

In terms of earnings, KSI has made millions of dollars through his career in YouTube, boxing and music. In 2023, it is estimated that KSI earns roughly $250,000+ per video on YouTube. The 29-year-old has over 24 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, as well as boasting over 16 million subscribers on his secondary channel.

KSI has been one of the biggest stars on YouTube for the best part of a decade now. Not only that, but he has propelled himself into the world of boxing. Needless to say, KSI has done extremely well for himself in boxing terms too.

Having had six boxing fights, both professionally and in exhibitions, KSI has earned in excess of $7.5 million throughout his boxing career (source: sportspayouts.com). For someone fighting fellow celebrities and YouTubers, this is quite the sum of money.

For his first fight back in 2018 against Joe Weller, KSI earned roughly half a million dollars for the amateur bout. In the same year, KSI fought Logan Paul. This was the first fight of their rivalry, with KSI reportedly earning somewhere in the region of $1.2 million for the bout.

In the rematch with Paul, which was officially a professional contest, KSI reportedly took home $1.8 million. Since then, KSI has had three more fights since the launch of the Misfits x DAZN Series. He fought Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same night, earning over $5000,000 for each respective bout.

His biggest purse as a boxer came last time out when he knocked FaZe Temperrr out in the very first round of their fight. KSI reportedly earned upward of $3 million for this fight. Not bad for two minutes of work.

In terms of a salary, it is difficult to estimate exactly how much KSI earns through his various income streams. However, taking into account his boxing career as well as his YouTube career, KSI earns a minimum salary of $5 million per annum (source: caknowledge.com).

This means that all in all, KSI’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $50 million.

KSI Endorsements & Business Ventures

Although the vast majority of KSI’s earnings comes from prize fighting and through YouTube, he also earns millions of dollar outside of the ring too. These vast endorsement deals and business ventures outside the ring are a big player in boosting KSI’s net worth and salary.

The 29-year-old of course launched Prime Hydration alongside former boxing foe and fellow YouTube star Logan Paul. In an interview back in February, KSI’s co-owner Logan Paul revealed that in the first year of the brand launching, they cleared over $250 million in retail sales (source: essentiallysports.com).

Although this figure doesn’t reflect how much exactly KSI and his business partner Logan Paul will take home, it is sure to be in the tens of millions. Prime has also become one of the leading sponsors for Premier League soccer team Arsenal, as well as being the official drink partner of the UFC.

‘The Nightmare’ and ‘The Maverick’, once rivals, are now laughing as they rake in millions of dollars through their drinks brand. In the coming years, Prime could well rival some huge drinks companies such as Lucozade, Powerade and even Gatorade.

Besides Prime, KSI also endorses various brands like Adidas, XIX Vodka, Misfits Boxing, G Fuel, and several other multi-national brands. He is the CEO of Misfits Boxing and Co-owner of XIX Vodka and Sides Restaurant (source: thesportslite.com). No wonder KSI’s net worth continues to grow!

All in all, KSI earns a huge sum of money through his sponsors and endorsement deals. Of course, Prime Hydration seems to be leading the way by quite some distance now for KSI, alongside his foe turned friend, Logan Paul.

