Four belts are on the line in this undisputed lightweight world title fight, so ahead of this weekend’s main event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, we are putting the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko prize money under the microscope to see how much each fighter stands to make.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Prize Money

Although no official figures have been released ahead of the weekend, we can provide an accurate prediction of what this fight’s overall purse is likely to be.

Being an undisputed lightweight world title fight, we can safely say the expected figures are likely to be higher than either of the fighters’ recent bouts.

For context, the weight class’ hottest property, Devin Haney, pocketed a grand total of $2.8 million after unifying all four belts against George Kambosos Jr last summer, before seeing that rise exponentially $7 million in the rematch four months later.

David Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks: Predictions, Preview, Fight Time and Odds

Across his previous five fights, he has comfortably made more than $10 million, so it is only logical to assume he will earn anywhere between $5 to $15 million should he successfully defend his belts for a third time.

This is according to Inside Sport, who also report that this weekend’s opponent and former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko hasn’t quite reached those bloated figures in his most recent contests.

Although his return to the ring against Jamaine Ortiz following his decision to fight in his native Ukraine reportedly earned him a fight purse of $5 million, previous appearances saw him pocket under $1 million. This fight could see him earn a similar figure to the Ortiz fight, with expected payout of between $3 to $5 million.

Devin Haney Vs Vasiliy Lomachenko – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)

Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023

Saturday May 20th, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST

Approx. 11PM EST 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles

IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

Other Content You May Like