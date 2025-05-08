Lionel Messi is regarded as the greatest soccer player of all-time but how many trophies has the Inter Miami star won in his career?

How Many Trophies Has Lionel Messi Won?

The global superstar is one of the few players that has transcended the sport of soccer and is still leaving fans in awe with his performances in the MLS at 37-years-old.

During his time in Europe Lionel Messi was a part of some of the best teams of all-time, especially during his stunning spell with Spanish side, Barcelona.

In October 2004, a 17-year-old Messi would make his debut for Barcelona and not many could have expected the sheer brilliance, success and magic that would come in the following years.

Across the 17-years Messi enjoyed in Barcelona he won a staggering 35 trophies with the Spanish side, including 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.

However, in the summer of 2021 he was forced to leave his boyhood club due to financial issues and joined another European juggernaut in Paris Saint-Germain.

His time in Paris was not completely successful as he failed to achieve the main goal that has eluded the French side, which is to win the Champions League.

However, he added a further three trophies to his name by winning the Ligue 1 twice and also winning a French Cup, contributing to 67 goals in 75 appearances for PSG (32G+35A).

In 2022, Messi achieved something that many thought he never would, as he guided Argentina to a World Cup triumph and the soccer icon finally got his hands on the biggest trophy in the world.

After winning the iconic competition, many believed that any debate over his status as the best player of all-time had come to an end and expected him to retire as the G.O.A.T.

But in the months that followed into 2023, the former Barcelona star decided to move away from Europa and join David Beckham’s Inter Miami and see out the rest of his career in the United States.

The 37-year-old continues to bring huge crowds to every game he is involved with and the soccer megastar currently sits on 46 career trophies.

Has Lionel Messi Won A Trophy With Inter Miami?

As we just mentioned, Messi has won 46 team trophies throughout his 21-year career and is officially the most decorated player of all-time – winning more silverware than any other player.

But have any of these trophy triumphs occurred in the United States?

Well the answer is – yes. In August 2023, Lionel Messi played a huge part in Inter Miami’s MLS Leagues Cup success and won the franchise its first ever trophy.

The Argentinian international opened the scoring for his side in the final against Nashville SC, before the game was brought level in the second-half and Miami went on to win via a penalty shootout.

Then in October 2024, Messi was on hand to help Inter Miami win another piece of silverware, as he scored a brace in a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew to win the MLS Supporters Shield.

Adding trophy No. 46 to his record-collection. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TbdfLYv9jY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 3, 2024

Lionel Messi Career Trophies List:

Team Trophies

Argentina

FIFA World Cup: 2022

Copa America: 2021, 2024

CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions: 2022

Olympic Gold Medal: 2008

FIFA U-20 World Cup: 2005

Total: 6 Trophies

Barcelona

La Liga: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19

Copa del Rey: 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21

Supercopa de Espana: 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018

UEFA Champions League: 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15

UEFA Super Cup: 2009, 2011, 2015

FIFA Club World Cup: 2009, 2011, 2015

Total: 35 Trophies

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1: 2021–22, 2022–23

French Super Cup: 2022

Total: 3 Trophies

Inter Miami

Leagues Cup: 2023

Supporters’ Shield: 2024

Total: 2 Trophies

Total: 46 team trophies