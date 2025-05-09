Why have the UNC Tar Heels banned Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, from the football facility?

Following the 2023 season, the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick parted ways. The long-time NFL head coach did not receive a job offer for the 2024 season.

Instead of waiting for the 2025 hiring cycle, Belichick took his career in another direction. He accepted the head coaching position at the University of North Carolina. Since the Tar Heels hired Belichick in December, there has been unwanted attention from the media. That’s because 73-year-old Bill Belichick is dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. Over the last five months, the University has been worried about Hudson’s actions. That’s why they’ve decided to ban her from the football facility.

Is Jordon Hudson slowly tarnishing the legacy that Bill Belichick built?

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has reportedly been banned from UNC’s football facility, per @PabloTorre “There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over… pic.twitter.com/xR7nGmBueW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2025



According to Meadowlark Media’s Pablo Torre, the UNC Tar Heels have banned Jordon Hudson from the team football facility. Members of the University are worried Husdon is detrimental to UNC and Bill Belichick’s legacy. There have been several instances of Hudson making headlines in the news for the wrong reasons. On April 15, Matthew Baker of The Athletic reported that Hudson doesn’t have a formal role at UNC.

This is despite Hudson having communication with the school about how the social media team framed the hiring of Bill Belichick’s son, Steve. On April 28, TMZ Sports reported that officials at UNC are worried about Hudson’s influence on Bill Belichick as head coach. Last month, Bill Belichick appeared on CBS’s Sunday Morning show to promote his new book. Tony Dokoupil called Jordon Hudon a “constant presence” in the background.

During that same interview, Hudson can be seen shooting down the question of how she and Belichick first met. The relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson has completely overshadowed his job as head coach. Bill Belichick was a polarizing figure when he accepted the job at UNC. Since then, it’s been a strange start for the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach. With Jordon Hudson banned from the team football facility, what will happen next?