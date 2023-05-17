Houston Rockets Could Trade The 4th Overall Pick

The Houston Rockets could be open to trading theor fourth overall selection in this upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

The Rockets could trade the No. 4 pick, per @MikeAScotto “With Houston preparing to make an aggressive push to sign James Harden this summer, rival NBA executives believe this pick will be used as trade bait as the Rockets look to take a significant step forward next season.” pic.twitter.com/eqWkRLML4t — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 17, 2023

There have been talks of the rockets wanting to be somewhat competitive going into next season. The Rockets have a plethora of young talent including Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alpheren Sengun. What this teams needs is a veteran presence to help build this young core and go for a playoff spot. There have also been rumors of James Harden opting out of his contract and becoming a free agent and signing back with Houston.

A sign and trade seems likely for that to happen but Houston may ask for more. The Rockets may be looking to add experienced players to their roster who can contribute immediately. Instead of relying solely on a rookie to develop, Houston may seek a trade to secure an established player who can provide immediate impact and mentorship to their young core.

Ever since Harden left Houston, the Rockets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA. They will be picking top 5 for three years straight now. Even though it looks like they’ve hit on their draft picks, it seems like Houston is tried of rebuilding. This 2023 draft class is very top heavy and Houston could use that to their advantage.

The Houston Rockets are projected to pick guard Amen Thompson according to Texas betting sites.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the Rockets on draft day, but hopefully we will get more clarity on June 22nd.