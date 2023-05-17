NBA

Houston Rockets Could Trade The 4th Overall Pick

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Rockets
Rockets

The Houston Rockets could be open to trading theor fourth overall selection in this upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. 

 

There have been talks of the rockets wanting to be somewhat competitive going into next season. The Rockets have a plethora of young talent including Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alpheren Sengun. What this teams needs is a veteran presence to help build this young core and go for a playoff spot. There have also been rumors of James Harden opting out of his contract and becoming a free agent and signing back with Houston.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/iWfQ4XYvzydnF2PpkbbE_YR819w=/0x0:6422x5138/1200x800/filters:focal(2801x1133:3827x2159)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/72200825/1247120408.0.jpg

A sign and trade seems likely for that to happen but Houston may ask for more. The Rockets may be looking to add experienced players to their roster who can contribute immediately. Instead of relying solely on a rookie to develop, Houston may seek a trade to secure an established player who can provide immediate impact and mentorship to their young core.

Ever since Harden left Houston, the Rockets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA. They will be picking top 5 for three years straight now. Even though it looks like they’ve hit on their draft picks, it seems like Houston is tried of rebuilding. This 2023 draft class is very top heavy and Houston could use that to their advantage.

The Houston Rockets are projected to pick guard Amen Thompson according to Texas betting sites.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the Rockets on draft day, but hopefully we will get more clarity on June 22nd.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 0514 wn jamorant 1967949 640x360 1
NBA

LATEST JJ Redick: Ja Morant Did Not Break Any Laws

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
rsz 1200x01 1
NBA
Rockets Think James Harden Is Coming Back, Says Zach Lowe
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 16 2023

Following their exit from the postseason after Sunday’s Game 7, the Philadelphia 76ers are facing questions about the future of their roster and coaching staff. According to reports on Monday,…

rsz thomas superjumbo
NBA
Isola: Isiah Thomas Could Become The Phoenix Suns Next Head Coach
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 15 2023

The Phoenix Suns made a shocking move over the weekend following their disappointing playoff exit. Head coach Monty Williams was fired after four years on the job, creating a vacancy…

rsz 0514 wn jamorant 1967949 640x360 1
NBA
Smith, Woj: Ja Morant Could Be Suspended For An Entire Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 15 2023
rsz mark jackson
NBA
Mark Jackson Left Nikola Jokic Off Of His NBA MVP Ballot
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 12 2023
rsz 1368862895
NBA
Report: Major Changes Coming For Phoenix Suns This Summer
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 12 2023
shaq chuck laugh
NBA
WATCH: Charles Barkley and Shaq Can’t Stop Laughing as Anthony Davis Leaves in a Wheelchair for a Head Injury
Author image David Evans  •  May 11 2023
Arrow to top