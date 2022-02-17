Horse racing tips today: Thursday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

We have some decent racing action from Sandown’s grade one track and some competitive All-weather races in the evening at Chelmsford.

Horse racing tips today: Sandown, Clonmel, Fontwell, Leicester and Chelmsford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!

A four-year-old filly that bounced back to form to win on her latest start, defeating the current favourite Micks Spirit when dropped down to the minimum trip of five furlongs. Her revised handicap mark of 58 still leaves her rating shy of some other notable past efforts when rated in the mid 60″s, including when second over course and distance back in early December last year.

She has a handy low draw, being pitched in stall 2 and her jockey’s 5lb claim means she effectively races off a 3lb lower mark for winning last time out and a filly in form at this time of the year should usually be well considered.

NEXT BEST – Cut The Mustard @ 4.50 with bet365 15:20 Leicester

Cut The Mustard continues to slide down the handicap scale having once reached a peak rating of 140 over fences. She gets to race off a mark of 130 and arguably one of her finer efforts came at this venue back in January last year.

Connections have now turned their attention to applying the tongue tie to improve her breathing and if has the desired effect then she could well bounce back in lower company of a favourable mark.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK & Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the four respective cards at Wetherby, Dundalk, Hereford and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing:

Sandown Racing Tips

13:10 Sandown, Show The Road @ 9.50 with bet365

13:45 Sandown, Darebin @ 7.50 with bet365

14:20 Sandown, Love Envoi @ 2.63 with bet365

14:55 Sandown, Hogan’s Height @ 2.20 with bet365

15:30 Sandown, Monnviel @ 2.88 with bet365

16:05 Sandown, Potters Legend @ 11.00 with bet365

16:40 Sandown, Contemplatemyfaith @ 3.50 with bet365

Clonmel Racing Tips

13:20 Clonmel, Hors Piste @ 1.66 with bet365

13:55 Clonmel, Itwasfate @ 3.00 with bet365

14:30 Clonmel, Mr Fred Rogers @ 2.20 with bet365

15:05 Clonmel, Beechmount Maise @ 5.50 with bet365

15:40 Clonmel, Bonnie Kellie @ 9.00 with bet365

16:15 Clonmel. Cregane Ned @ 13.00 with bet365

16:50 Clonmel, Bitview Colin @ 15.00 with bet365

Fontwell Racing Tips

13:27 Fontwell, Dreaming Blue @ 4.50 with bet365

14:02 Fontwell, Kenny George @ SP with bet365

14:37 Fontwell, Galtee Mountain @ 2.50 with bet365

15:12 Fontwell, Chambard @ 1.91 with bet365

15:47 Fontwell, Hayedo @ 2.75 with bet365

16:22 Fontwell, Un Prophete @ 2.75 with bet365

16:55 Fontwell, Duke Of Deception @ 12.00 with bet365

Leicester Racing Tips

13:35 Leicester, Out The Glen @ 6.50 with bet365

14:10 Leicester, Smugglers Blue @ 4.00 with bet365

14:45 Leicester, Nickolson @ 2.88 with bet365

15:20 Leicester, Cut The Mustard @ 4.33 with bet365

15:55 Leicester, Here We have It @ 4.33 with bet365

16:30 Leicester, Path To Freedom @ 10.00 with bet365

Chelmsford Racing Tips

17:00 Chelmsford, Amasova @ 6.00 with bet365

17:30 Chelmsford, Inaam @ 7.00 with bet365

18:00 Chelmsford, Trinity Girl @ 3.25 with bet365

18:30 Chelmsford, Highfield Princess @ 1.50 with bet365

19:00 Chelmsford, Cry Havoc @ 4.50 with bet365

19:30 Chelmsford, Cashel @ 9.00 with bet365

20:00 Chelmsford, Amalfi Salsa @ 4.33 with bet365

20:30 Chelmsford, Enfranchise @ 3.00 with bet365