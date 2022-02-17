Horse racing tips today: Thursday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

We have some decent racing action from Sandown’s grade one track and some competitive All-weather races in the evening at Chelmsford.
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!
NAP – Amasova @ 6.00 with bet365 17:00 Chelmsford
A four-year-old filly that bounced back to form to win on her latest start, defeating the current favourite Micks Spirit when dropped down to the minimum trip of five furlongs. Her revised handicap mark of 58 still leaves her rating shy of some other notable past efforts when rated in the mid 60″s, including when second over course and distance back in early December last year.
She has a handy low draw, being pitched in stall 2 and her jockey’s 5lb claim means she effectively races off a 3lb lower mark for winning last time out and a filly in form at this time of the year should usually be well considered.
NEXT BEST – Cut The Mustard @ 4.50 with bet365 15:20 Leicester
Cut The Mustard continues to slide down the handicap scale having once reached a peak rating of 140 over fences. She gets to race off a mark of 130 and arguably one of her finer efforts came at this venue back in January last year.
Connections have now turned their attention to applying the tongue tie to improve her breathing and if has the desired effect then she could well bounce back in lower company of a favourable mark.
Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK & Ireland on Thursday
Sandown Racing Tips
13:10 Sandown, Show The Road @ 9.50 with bet365
13:45 Sandown, Darebin @ 7.50 with bet365
14:20 Sandown, Love Envoi @ 2.63 with bet365
14:55 Sandown, Hogan’s Height @ 2.20 with bet365
15:30 Sandown, Monnviel @ 2.88 with bet365
16:05 Sandown, Potters Legend @ 11.00 with bet365
16:40 Sandown, Contemplatemyfaith @ 3.50 with bet365
Clonmel Racing Tips
13:20 Clonmel, Hors Piste @ 1.66 with bet365
13:55 Clonmel, Itwasfate @ 3.00 with bet365
14:30 Clonmel, Mr Fred Rogers @ 2.20 with bet365
15:05 Clonmel, Beechmount Maise @ 5.50 with bet365
15:40 Clonmel, Bonnie Kellie @ 9.00 with bet365
16:15 Clonmel. Cregane Ned @ 13.00 with bet365
16:50 Clonmel, Bitview Colin @ 15.00 with bet365
Fontwell Racing Tips
13:27 Fontwell, Dreaming Blue @ 4.50 with bet365
14:02 Fontwell, Kenny George @ SP with bet365
14:37 Fontwell, Galtee Mountain @ 2.50 with bet365
15:12 Fontwell, Chambard @ 1.91 with bet365
15:47 Fontwell, Hayedo @ 2.75 with bet365
16:22 Fontwell, Un Prophete @ 2.75 with bet365
16:55 Fontwell, Duke Of Deception @ 12.00 with bet365
Leicester Racing Tips
13:35 Leicester, Out The Glen @ 6.50 with bet365
14:10 Leicester, Smugglers Blue @ 4.00 with bet365
14:45 Leicester, Nickolson @ 2.88 with bet365
15:20 Leicester, Cut The Mustard @ 4.33 with bet365
15:55 Leicester, Here We have It @ 4.33 with bet365
16:30 Leicester, Path To Freedom @ 10.00 with bet365
Chelmsford Racing Tips
17:00 Chelmsford, Amasova @ 6.00 with bet365
17:30 Chelmsford, Inaam @ 7.00 with bet365
18:00 Chelmsford, Trinity Girl @ 3.25 with bet365
18:30 Chelmsford, Highfield Princess @ 1.50 with bet365
19:00 Chelmsford, Cry Havoc @ 4.50 with bet365
19:30 Chelmsford, Cashel @ 9.00 with bet365
20:00 Chelmsford, Amalfi Salsa @ 4.33 with bet365
20:30 Chelmsford, Enfranchise @ 3.00 with bet365