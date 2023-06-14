Hornets Asking For “Sun, Moon, And Stars” In Trade For #2 Pick

The Charlotte Hornets narrowly missed out on obtaining the #1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, but they may see plenty of value from their consolation prize.

The San Antonio Spurs were the lucky winners of last month’s lottery, and hold the draft rights to phenom prospect Victor Wembanyama. It is thought to be potentially the most valuable commodity in the entire league, but the team has come out and said that they won’t be listening to any trade offers.

Hornets Will Listen To Offers For 2nd Overall Pick

The same can’t be said for the Hornets. It appears that both their pick (2nd overall) and the third pick that the Trail Blazers possess could both be up for sale. Portland is in a peculiar spot and must decide if they want to get younger or try to win now with Damian Lillard, and they’ll need to decide within the next week or so.

The Hornets would have no problem staying put and selecting one of either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller. They are a young team that hasn’t accomplished much, and adding a potential star to the mix could eventually propel them in the Eastern Conference.

But they could add a star another way, too. There will be teams around the league placing calls to Charlotte and pondering the availability of the second overall pick, and it sounds like the Hornets will be ready to negotiate.

Charlotte Asking For A King’s Ransom

According to a report by NBA insider Sam Amico, the team is ready to move the second pick, but at the right price. And as a league source says, that price is “the sun, the moon, the stars, and maybe some beachfront property.”

The rumor mill is sure to heat up for the remainder of this week and into the weekend. There are already reports of guys like Zion Williamson and Bradley Beal potentially being moved this summer, and teams will likely want to get deals done before next Thursday’s Draft.

Whichever team holds the second pick will likely determine who that selection is. Scoot Henderson was long believed to the the second-best prospect in the class, but an excellent NCAA season from Brandon Miller now has him as the slight favorite to be the second player selected.

