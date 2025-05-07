Lionel Messi is the current poster boy of the MLS and is renowned for his capability in front of goal – but who are the highest goalscorers in the league’s history?

Highest Goalscorers in MLS History: Top 5

5. Jaime Moreno – Games played: 340 : Goals scored: 133

We start the list off with the former D.C. United star, Jaime Moreno, who scored an impressive 133 goals in 340 appearances during his time in the MLS – making him one of the highest goalscorers in history.

The Bolivian is regarded as one of the best players to ever step foot in Major League Soccer, becoming the first player to score 100 goals and contributed with 100 assists.

Moreno had two spells with D.C., playing between 1996-2002 and then again from 2004-2010 won four MLS Cups with D.C. United, is the clubs highest scorer in history and was in the MLS all-star team on five separate occasions (1997, 1999, 2004, 2005).

He also played for MetroStars in 2003( now known as New York Red Bulls) where he scored two goals in 11 appearances before heading back to D.C. in 2004.

4. Jeff Cunningham – Games played: 365 : Goals scored: 134

Next on the list we have Jeff Cunningham who scored just one more goal than Moreno, netting 134 times in 365 appearances and was somewhat of a journeyman in the MLS.

The American played for Columbus Crew (1998–2004), Colorado Rapids (2005), Real Salt Lake (2006–2007), Toronto FC (2007), FC Dallas (2008–2010) and then returned to Columbus Crew (2011).

He is primarily known for his time with Columbus, as he scored 64 goals in 203 appearances, however, his two golden boots came elsewhere – winning it with 16 goals for Real Salt Lake and 17 goals with FC Dallas.

Cunningham’s international career was also quite interesting, as in 1999 he played for Jamaica in a friendly against Ghana but obtained a United States citizenship in 2001 and began his career with the USMNT shortly after – making 14 appearances for the U.S.

3. Landon Donovan – Games played: 340 : Goals scored: 145

Coming in at third we have Mr MLS himself and one of the greatest players in American history, Landon Donovan, who scored 145 goals in 340 appearances.

Donovan’s soccer career actually started in Germany, signing with Bayer Leverkusen at 16-years-old after an impressive display at the U17 World Cup.

Despite playing regularly for the reserve side, the American failed to break into the first-team and was sent out on loan back to America – joining San Jose Earthquakes in 2001.

The United States icon would be an immediate success, putting in some terrific performances and helping San Jose win the MLS Cup in 2001 and 2003.

He then agreed a permanent move away from Germany and joined LA Galaxy where he truly cemented his name as one of the best players in MLS history – winning the MLS Cup another four times in Los Angeles.

Donovan holds the record for the most assists in MLS history with 136, appeared in the MLS all-star team 14 times and the MLS MVP award was named after him despite never winning it.

2. Kei Kamara – Games played: 445 : Goals scored: 147

Just ahead of Landon Donovan we have Sierra Leone striker, Kei Kamara, who scored 147 goals in 445 appearances during his time in Major League Soccer.

Interestingly, Kamara is the only player on this list that is technically still active, as he is currently a free agent – but at 40 years old his future is far from certain – unless he wants to climb the ranks of the highest goalscorers in MLS history.

During his time in the MLS, the veteran played for 11 clubs, competing for Columbus Crew (2006–2007, 2015–2016, 2021), San Jose Earthquakes (2008), Houston Dynamo (2008–2009), Sporting Kansas City (2009–2013), New England Revolution (2016–2017), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2018), Colorado Rapids (2019–2020), Minnesota United (2020), CF Montréal (2022), Chicago Fire FC (2023), and Los Angeles FC (2024).

The 40-year-old is the highest scoring African in the leagues’ history, won the MLS cup with Kansas in 2012/13 and in his final stint with LAFC in 2024 he won the US Open Cup.

1. Chris Wondolowski – Games played: 413 : Goals scored: 171

Now for the highest goalscorer in MLS history we have San Jose Earthquakes legend, Chris Wondolowski, who scored a whopping 171 goals in 413 appearances.

The American striker began his career in San Jose in 2005, before joining Houston Dynamo in 2006 and leaving in 2009 to return to San Jose where he stayed until his retirement in 2021.

During his career, Wondolowski won the MLS golden boot twice, doing so in 2010 and 2012, while also making the Major League Soccer all-star team six times.

In 2011/12, the prolific striker was awarded with the MLS MVP award and despite his best performances coming in San Jose, his two MLS Cups came with Houston in 05/06 and 06/07.