Hibernian vs Ross County live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Ross County will face Hibernian at Easter Road Stadium in a Premiership match.

Hibernian vs Ross County

_____________________________________________________________________

Hibernian vs Ross County Live Stream

Hibernian vs Ross County Preview

Hibernian won their last match 3-1 over Arbroath in the Scottish Cup. Hibernian had eight shots on goal and 60 percent possession in the encounter at Gayfield Park, with Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet, and Chris Mueller scoring.

Ross County’s most recent Scottish Premiership match was a 1-1 draw at home versus Livingston. At Global Energy Stadium, Kayne Ramsay scored the winning goal.

The last time Hibernian and Ross County met; Ross County won 1-0 at Global Energy Stadium. In the last eight meetings, Hibernian has won three times and Ross County has won three times. The teams’ past encounters were in draws.

When does Hibernian vs Ross County kick-off?

The Hibernian vs Ross County will kick off at 20:00 on 19th February 2022 at Easter Road Stadium.

Hibernian vs Ross County Team News

Hibernian Team News

Hibernian has reported injuries of Paul Hanlon, Joe Newell, Harry Clarke, and Kyle Magennis.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Macey; Doig, Bushiri, Porteous; Mitchell, Doyle-Hayes, Stevenson, Cadden; Henderson, Mueller; Nisbet

Ross County Team News

David Cancola is injured for Ross County.

Ross County possible starting lineup:

Laidlaw; Randall, Watson, Baldwin, Vokins; Spittal, Tillson; Sims, Callachan, Charles-Cook; White