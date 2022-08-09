We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ismaila Sarr scored an outstanding halfway line goal last night against West Brom in the Championship. Earlier today Watford shared a video of the goal from behind the goal David Button was defending.

The goal itself was a piece of brilliance from a young man who has shown glimpses of his quality while in England.

Sarr signed from Rennes in 2019, for a reported fee of around £27million. Many expected the young man to leave now the club are in the Championship, yet Sarr has started the past two games.

Here’s the goal that opened his goal account for the season:

The 24-year-old first shows his ability when he cushions down a headed clearance just before the halfway line. Next, he looks up briefly as he dribbles more centrally. Spotting Button off his line, Sarr goes for it and Button has no chance of stopping it.

The West Brom crowd were stunned to see the experienced keeper left so stranded by the young attacker. While at the other end, the Watford fans couldn’t contain their amazement at what they’d seen.

A Game of Two Halves for Sarr

It was a game of two halves for the Senegal international.

After his outstanding 60 yard goal, he failed to beat Button from just 12 yards.

After breaking on to a loose tackle, Sarr closed down on the goal but was brought down by Semi Ajayi. Sarr stepped up, and his weak effort was saved by Button.

PENALTY SAVED! 🧤❌ 12 yards is a bit too close for Ismaïla Sarr… pic.twitter.com/mq1KI4007b — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 8, 2022

The penalty miss meant the game finished 1-1 after Karlan Grant levelled for West Brom just before half-time.

GOAL! West Brom 1-1 Watford! ⚽ Karlan Grant equalises for the The Baggies! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/WNCwlPVuj0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 8, 2022

Watford face Burnley on Friday, a game that’s live on Sky Sports at 8pm. Sarr will be hoping to repeat his goalscoring exploits in that game.