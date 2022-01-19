Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

The African Cup of Nations group stages concludes this week, with Guinea-Bissau facing Nigeria in Group D at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Wednesday night.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Live Stream

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Preview

Guinea-Bissau’s match ended in a goalless draw against Sudan. They deserved to win the game, but they missed several opportunities to do so. They were then defeated in their following match, falling 1-0 against Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.

Guinea-chances Bissau’s of reaching the knockout stages have now been threatened. They need a win on Wednesday to at least qualify as one of the top three clubs in the standings.

Nigeria won their first match because of a spectacular strike from Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho. They subsequently strolled to a 3-1 victory over Sudan in their second match

When does Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria kick-off?

The Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria will kick off at 00:00 on 20th January 2022 at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Team News

Guinea-Bissau Team News

Guinea-Bissau has not reported any injuries and suspensions so far.

Guinea-Bissau possible starting lineup: Mendes; Cande, Mane, Sangante, Encada; Cassama, Nogueira; Pele, Piqueti, Ambri, Balde

Nigeria Team News

Nigeria has also not reported any injuries.

Nigeria possible starting lineup: Okoye; Aina, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Sanusi; Nwakali, Onyeka; Chukweze, Iheanacho, Musa; Awoniyi

