Hertha Berlin will be looking to get their season back on track with an away win over Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Greuther Fuerth vs Hertha Berlin live stream

Greuther Fuerth vs Hertha Berlin Preview

The visitors have picked up just one win from their last six league matches and the away fans will be expecting a strong performance from them here. They have an impressive head to head record against Greuther Fuerth and they are undoubtedly the better team heading into the contest. Meanwhile, the home side have picked up just two wins in the league this season and they have conceded 56 goals in their last 21 league matches. The home side will need to improve immensely in order to grind out a positive result here. Check out the best Greuther Fuerth vs Hertha Berlin betting offers

When does Greuther Fuerth vs Hertha Berlin kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Greuther Fuerth vs Hertha Berlin kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 12th of February, at Sportpark Ronhof.

Greuther Fuerth vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Greuther Fuerth team news

Greuther Fuerth are coming into this game without the services of Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr and Marius Funk because of injuries.

Greuther Fuerth predicted line-up vs Hertha Berlin: Linde; Asta, Griesbeck, Viergever, Willems; Seguin, Christiansen, Tillman; Dudziak, Leweling, Hrgota

Hertha Berlin team news

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin will be without Dedryck Boyata and Rune Jarstein because of injuries. Oliver Kemp has tested positive for coronavirus and he is set to miss out as well.

Hertha Berlin predicted line-up vs Greuther Fuerth: Schwolow; Pekarik, Stark, Lotka, Mittelstadt; Richter, Ascacibar, Serdar, Maolida; Belfodil, Jovetic

