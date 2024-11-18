NFL

Green Bay Packers Win In Chicago On Blocked Walk Off Field Goal To Extend Winning Run Over Bears

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
caleb williams
caleb williams

Times are tough in Chicago right now and the theme of this season carried on for the Bears in week 11, as a win slipped through their hands against the Packers right at the death.  

Packers Win On Blocked Field Goal

The Packers-Bears game at Soldier Field took so many different turns that it was hard to keep up, with five lead changes throughout the match leaving everyone on the edge of their seats.   

Chicago held a five point advantage heading into the final four minutes of the game, but Jordan Love combined with Christian Watson for a 48-yard completion that revived the Packers and gave them another shot at a win.

After Love completed the drive with his first rushing touchdown of the season the Packers held a one point advantage, but a failed two point conversion kept the Bears in the contest with three minutes remaining.      

Caleb Williams played one of his best games to date in his young NFL career and he continued to impress in the final drive, as he hurled an absolute dart down the touchline to Rome Odunze who caught the pass on fourth and three with the game on the line.

Another completion from Williams to Keenan Allen put the Bears within field goal range and the responsibility fell to Cairo Santos to win the game on a 46-yard walk off field goal.

But against all odds the Bears lost, as with the field goal on its way Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks was able to just tip the kick. The field goal fell short of its mark and continued Green Bay’s win streak over Chicago which now stretches back six years.

The Bears dropped to 4-6 with the loss, while Green Bay’s improbable late win moved Jordan Love and co to 7-3 for the season.     

Williams Shines Despite Loss

There were definitely some positives to take from the Chicago performance though, with Williams especially showing his best work in week 11.

This year’s number one pick in the draft finished 23/31 for 231 passing yards and nine rushing attempts for 70 rushing yards in an impressive all-purpose display. 

“When it comes to two-minute and things like that, it’s find your one-on-ones and find your guys. When it’s time to make plays, make plays.” Williams said after the loss.

“I’d put those guys back on the field and do it all over if we had to. I believe in those guys.”

 

Head coach Matt Eberflus made some questionable play-calls toward the end of the game and it certainly played a part in the loss, but he was quick to complement Williams after a good game.

“That’s real quarterbacking at a high level,” Eberflus said of the final drive. “For [Williams] to make that connection with the guy that he was drafted with, I think is special. Really nice by those guys. 

“But again, it takes protection. I know we took those two sacks to start that, but again it’s about overcoming adversity and that was on display in that drive.”

Things don’t get much easier for the Bears next week as they face the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings in week 12.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tommy DeVito Giants pic
NFL

LATEST The New York Giants are benching Daniel Jones in Week 12 for Tommy DeVito

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 18 2024
Alex Anzalone Lions injured pic
NFL
Lions’ Alex Anzalone broke his forearm and will miss 6-8 weeks for Detroit
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 18 2024

At 9-1, the Detroit Lions have the best record in the NFC after Week 11. The team is on an impressive eight-game win streak and couldn’t be playing at a…

caleb williams
NFL
Green Bay Packers Win In Chicago On Blocked Walk Off Field Goal To Extend Winning Run Over Bears
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024

Times are tough in Chicago right now and the theme of this season carried on for the Bears in week 11, as a win slipped through their hands against the…

rsz josh allen 1
NFL
The Chiefs Finally Lose As Josh Allen Beats Patrick Mahomes With Play Of The Year Contender
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024
Tee Higgins Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Tee Higgins (quad) is expected to return in Week 11 vs. the Chargers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 15 2024
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic 1
NFL
Tyreek Hill could need wrist surgery but it wouldn’t happen until the 2024 season is over
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 15 2024
Harrison Butker Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is headed to the IR with a knee injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 15 2024
Arrow to top