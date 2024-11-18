Times are tough in Chicago right now and the theme of this season carried on for the Bears in week 11, as a win slipped through their hands against the Packers right at the death.

Packers Win On Blocked Field Goal

The Packers-Bears game at Soldier Field took so many different turns that it was hard to keep up, with five lead changes throughout the match leaving everyone on the edge of their seats.

Chicago held a five point advantage heading into the final four minutes of the game, but Jordan Love combined with Christian Watson for a 48-yard completion that revived the Packers and gave them another shot at a win.

After Love completed the drive with his first rushing touchdown of the season the Packers held a one point advantage, but a failed two point conversion kept the Bears in the contest with three minutes remaining.

Caleb Williams played one of his best games to date in his young NFL career and he continued to impress in the final drive, as he hurled an absolute dart down the touchline to Rome Odunze who caught the pass on fourth and three with the game on the line.

Another completion from Williams to Keenan Allen put the Bears within field goal range and the responsibility fell to Cairo Santos to win the game on a 46-yard walk off field goal.

But against all odds the Bears lost, as with the field goal on its way Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks was able to just tip the kick. The field goal fell short of its mark and continued Green Bay’s win streak over Chicago which now stretches back six years.

The Bears dropped to 4-6 with the loss, while Green Bay’s improbable late win moved Jordan Love and co to 7-3 for the season.

Williams Shines Despite Loss

There were definitely some positives to take from the Chicago performance though, with Williams especially showing his best work in week 11.

This year’s number one pick in the draft finished 23/31 for 231 passing yards and nine rushing attempts for 70 rushing yards in an impressive all-purpose display.

“When it comes to two-minute and things like that, it’s find your one-on-ones and find your guys. When it’s time to make plays, make plays.” Williams said after the loss.

“I’d put those guys back on the field and do it all over if we had to. I believe in those guys.”

PACKERS BLOCK THE FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN.#GBvsCHI pic.twitter.com/gq8zbz965C — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2024

Head coach Matt Eberflus made some questionable play-calls toward the end of the game and it certainly played a part in the loss, but he was quick to complement Williams after a good game.

“That’s real quarterbacking at a high level,” Eberflus said of the final drive. “For [Williams] to make that connection with the guy that he was drafted with, I think is special. Really nice by those guys.

“But again, it takes protection. I know we took those two sacks to start that, but again it’s about overcoming adversity and that was on display in that drive.”

Things don’t get much easier for the Bears next week as they face the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings in week 12.