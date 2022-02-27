Granada vs Cadiz live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

La Liga continues on Monday evening as Granada take on Cadiz at the Los Carmenes.
Granada vs Cadiz live stream
You can watch the Granada vs Cadiz live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up to Bet365. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.
- Click here to join Bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your Bet365 account
- Start watching the Granada vs Cadiz live stream at 9:00 pm BST
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Granada vs Cadiz, then Bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their Granada vs Cadiz live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Granada vs Cadiz Preview
Granada will enter their next La Liga match on the back of a 4-1 defeat against Villarreal last weekend. They looked no match to the Yellow Submarines who pounded them with four goals, with Arnaut Danjuma scoring a hat-trick. That was their fifth consecutive defeat in the Spanish top-flight.
Granada are currently 17th in the league standings, having 24 points from 25 matches.
Meanwhile, Cadiz haven’t been playing their best football as well. They have played out two consecutive draws in the La Liga and are currently sitting 19th in the table with 20 points.
Both sides don’t look to be have a big advantage over another and so we are expecting a draw in the upcoming match at the Los Carmenes.
When does Granada vs Cadiz kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Granada vs Cadiz kicks off at 9:00 pm BST, on the 28th of February, at the Los Carmenes.
Granada vs Cadiz Team News
Granada team news
Granada will not have the services of Neyder Lozano, Santiago Arias and Maxime Gonalons on Monday as they are all injured at the moment.
Granada predicted lineup
Maximiano, Quini, Sanchez, Diaz, Neva; Puertas, Milla, Montoro, Collado; Suarez, Molina
Cadiz team news
Cadiz will be missing Alfonso Espino due to suspension while Tomas Alarcon is an injury doubt for the away side.
Cadiz predicted lineup
Ledesma; Chust, Fali, Hernandez; Akapo, Emeterio, Idrissi, Arzamendia; Perez; Negredo, Lozano
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins