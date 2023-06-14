NBA

Golden State Warriors Pursuing A Jonathan Kuminga Trade

Owen Jones
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly pursuing a Jonathan Kuminga trade while looking for a high draft pick in return. 

 

At just 20 years-old Kuminga just finished his second season in the NBA. He was drafted 7th overall in teh 2021 NBA Draft out of the G-League Ignite. During the draft process, Kuminga was seen as a lock to go top 3, but somehow fell to seven and Golden State just could not pass up the opportunity to draft him.

https://cdn.theathletic.com/cdn-cgi/image/width=1920,format=auto/https://cdn.theathletic.com/app/uploads/2022/12/28034125/kuminga.1227-scaled-e1672216936488-1024x683.jpeg

However, Kuminga has not lived up to his top seven draft selection as of right now. Kuminga did play a career high in minutes with 20.8 and had a career high in points per game with 9.9. Maybe the Warriors are looking to capitalize on his “best” season as a pro, but with the unknown future of Draymond Green, Kuminga is set to become a full-time player.

Why Trade Kuminga?

The draft class in 2023 is seen to be better than years past so maybe the Warriors will like to cut their losses and move on from Kuminga. He is mistly known for is top-end athleticism and the ability to finish at the rim while shooting the occasional three pointer. Kuminga shot 35% from three this past season. He also boats a lackluster 62% from the free throw line. Maybe Kuminga will fit in a better system. The Warriors took a shot at the best player available and it has seemingly not worked out.

The Golden State Warriors are +1200 to win the 2024 NBA Finals according to California sportsbooks.

The warriors identity is mostly predicated on the three pointer and good defense. It seems like they don’t see Kuminga working out in their long-term plans to compete for another NBA championship. How high a draft pick will they get in return? That remains to be seen. Surely some team out there would like to take a chance on him.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
