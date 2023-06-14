Golden State Warriors Pursuing A Jonathan Kuminga Trade

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly pursuing a Jonathan Kuminga trade while looking for a high draft pick in return.

The Golden State Warriors are pursuing a trade of Jonathan Kuminga for a high draft pick, per @DraftExpress (h/t @RealGM ) pic.twitter.com/t2RWw8ILIj — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2023

At just 20 years-old Kuminga just finished his second season in the NBA. He was drafted 7th overall in teh 2021 NBA Draft out of the G-League Ignite. During the draft process, Kuminga was seen as a lock to go top 3, but somehow fell to seven and Golden State just could not pass up the opportunity to draft him.

However, Kuminga has not lived up to his top seven draft selection as of right now. Kuminga did play a career high in minutes with 20.8 and had a career high in points per game with 9.9. Maybe the Warriors are looking to capitalize on his “best” season as a pro, but with the unknown future of Draymond Green, Kuminga is set to become a full-time player.

Why Trade Kuminga?

The draft class in 2023 is seen to be better than years past so maybe the Warriors will like to cut their losses and move on from Kuminga. He is mistly known for is top-end athleticism and the ability to finish at the rim while shooting the occasional three pointer. Kuminga shot 35% from three this past season. He also boats a lackluster 62% from the free throw line. Maybe Kuminga will fit in a better system. The Warriors took a shot at the best player available and it has seemingly not worked out.

The Golden State Warriors are +1200 to win the 2024 NBA Finals according to California sportsbooks.

The warriors identity is mostly predicated on the three pointer and good defense. It seems like they don’t see Kuminga working out in their long-term plans to compete for another NBA championship. How high a draft pick will they get in return? That remains to be seen. Surely some team out there would like to take a chance on him.