Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux could make his return in Week 12 vs. the Buccaneers

The New York Giants had a bye in Week 11 and they made a massive change for Week 12. After starting the first 10 games of the season, Daniel Jones has been demoted to QB4 for the Giants. Tommy DeVito will start in Week 12 vs. the Buccaneers. New York is on a five-game losing streak.

Former top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has been out the last five games in a row for New York with a wrist injury. The 23-year-old needed surgery to repair a fractured bone in his wrist. That put Thibodeaux on the IR for at least four games. He missed five games for the Giants but he did return to practice this week. New York designated Thibodeaux to return from the IR and there’s a strong chance he will make his return in Week 12.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is excited to play on Sunday for the Giants

Coach Daboll says Kayvon Thibodeaux has been designated for return from IR pic.twitter.com/BYGzWmJ5Ki — New York Giants (@Giants) November 20, 2024



With the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Giants selected Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon. He was Joe Schoen’s first pick as general manager of the Giants. As a rookie, Thibodeaux played and started in 14 games for New York. The former top-five pick had a modest (4.0) sacks in his first season. However, Thibodeaux shined in his sophomore season in 2023 for the Giants. He played and started all 17 games and had a career-high (11.5) sacks. That included 12 tackles for loss and 16 QB hits.

In five games during the 2024 season, Thibodeaux had two sacks for the Giants and suffered a wrist injury in a Week 5 win vs. Seattle. With Thibodeaux out the last five games, New York has gone 0-5. Several factors have played into their 2-8 start and not having Thibodeaux adds to the equation. The Giants’ Achilles heel over the last six seasons has been their QB play. That’s why Daniel Jones has been benched. It looks like the Giants could be tanking for a top pick in the draft. Regardless, they still have seven games left to play this season and they have Tampa Bay at home this Sunday. Outside linebacker, Kayvon Thibodeaux has a strong chance to play after missing the last five games in a row.