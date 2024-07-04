NFL

Giants GM Joe Schoen Will Give QB Daniel Jones One Last Chance At A New York Legacy

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke on the premiere episode of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants on HBO, saying that this is the year for Daniel Jones to prove himself in New York. 

One More Chance For Daniel Jones

After five years in New York with the Giants, Daniel Jones has been given one more chance in the 2024 season to prove himself as a serious starting quarterback in the league.

Last year Jones was limited to just six starts for the Giants after an ACL tear ruled him out for the season following just nine weeks of action.

Although he lasted until week nine, Jones only started six games for the Giants with a pinched nerve in his neck also ruling him out of other earlier games.

Giants GM Joe Schoen was very open about Jones in the first episode of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, sympathising with his QB saying New York need to also strengthen other positions.

“You’re paying the guy (Jones) $40 million,” Schoen said. “It’s not to hand the ball off to a $12 million back.”

“My plan is [to] address the offensive line at some point here in free agency. We’re sitting at [No.] 6, there’s a chance there’s an offensive weapon there.”

The running back situation Schoen was referring to was Saquon Barkley’s surprise exit, with the popular star leaving the Giants in the offseason to chase success in Philadelphia. But regardless of who the Giants find to replace Barkley, Schoen still wants to give Jones one more chance.

“This is the year for Daniel. Plan all along was [to] give him a couple years. Is he our guy for the next 10 years? Or do we need to pivot and find somebody else?”

New York finished with a 6-11 record last season, which was a disappointing result off the back of a 9-7 season in 2022 where they lost in the Divisional match. But with Jones expected to come back at the start of next season, hopes are high once again in New York.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Daniel Jones
NFL

LATEST Giants GM Joe Schoen Will Give QB Daniel Jones One Last Chance At A New York Legacy

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 04 2024
Josh Jacobs
NFL
Josh Jacobs Has High Hopes For New Season In Green Bay: “The Sky Is The Limit In This Offense”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 03 2024

Josh Jacobs has high aspirations for his new team in 2024, with the new Green Bay Packer holding his teammates in high regard as the post-season nears its end. Josh…

rsz 2024 01 18t043537z 758955097 mt1usatoday22317787 rtrmadp 3 nfl atlanta falcons at chicago bears
NFL
What Is The Capacity Of The Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium?
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 03 2024

With the annual Hall Of Fame game approaching, Chicago Bears and Houston Texas fans will be scouting tickets for the big event. How much are tickets and what is the…

Ladd McConkey Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ Justin Herbert is impressed with how quickly rookie WR Ladd McConkey has picked up the offense
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 02 2024
rsz tyreek hill 062123
NFL
Tyreek Hill Teases Next Deal Following Wave Of Huge WR Contracts: “I’m excited to see where I fit”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 02 2024
Kyle Shanahan Christian McCaffrey
NFL
Kyle Shanahan Insists That San Francisco 49ers Must: ‘Protect Christian McCaffrey From Himself’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 01 2024
Carolina Panthers Stadium renovations pic
NFL
The Charlotte City Council approved $800 million renovation plans for the Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 25 2024
Arrow to top