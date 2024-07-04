New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke on the premiere episode of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants on HBO, saying that this is the year for Daniel Jones to prove himself in New York.

One More Chance For Daniel Jones

After five years in New York with the Giants, Daniel Jones has been given one more chance in the 2024 season to prove himself as a serious starting quarterback in the league.

Last year Jones was limited to just six starts for the Giants after an ACL tear ruled him out for the season following just nine weeks of action.

Although he lasted until week nine, Jones only started six games for the Giants with a pinched nerve in his neck also ruling him out of other earlier games.

Giants GM Joe Schoen was very open about Jones in the first episode of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, sympathising with his QB saying New York need to also strengthen other positions.

“You’re paying the guy (Jones) $40 million,” Schoen said. “It’s not to hand the ball off to a $12 million back.”

#Giants exec Tim McDonnell on possibly losing Saquon Barkley: “We lose Saquon, what’s our identity gonna be?” GM Joe Schoen: “We’ve gotta upgrade the offensive line, and you’re paying Daniel Jones $40M. It’s not to hand the ball off to a $12M back.”pic.twitter.com/8XLdhpgM8K https://t.co/GbufUeZZWV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 3, 2024

“My plan is [to] address the offensive line at some point here in free agency. We’re sitting at [No.] 6, there’s a chance there’s an offensive weapon there.”

The running back situation Schoen was referring to was Saquon Barkley’s surprise exit, with the popular star leaving the Giants in the offseason to chase success in Philadelphia. But regardless of who the Giants find to replace Barkley, Schoen still wants to give Jones one more chance.

“This is the year for Daniel. Plan all along was [to] give him a couple years. Is he our guy for the next 10 years? Or do we need to pivot and find somebody else?” New York finished with a 6-11 record last season, which was a disappointing result off the back of a 9-7 season in 2022 where they lost in the Divisional match. But with Jones expected to come back at the start of next season, hopes are high once again in New York.