In 2023, the New York Giants finished 6-11. It was a disappointing season for the team after winning a playoff game the season prior. Last year, the Giants used a trio of QBs as injuries became an issue. Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito each started six games. Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor made five starts for New York.

Daniel Jones was the starter for the first five games of the 2023 season. In Week 5, he suffered a neck injury vs. the Dolphins. He would miss the next three games for the Giants before returning in Week 9. Unfortunately, Jones suffered a torn ACL vs. the Raiders and his season was cut short. The former first-round pick has been working for months now and has looked good to start OTA’s. Talking with the media, Daniel Jones has no doubt he’ll be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Daniel Jones on if there is any doubt he’ll be ready for Week 1 vs. Minnesota. “I don’t have any doubt about it,” he said. pic.twitter.com/zCzh5Lehx4 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 23, 2024



The 2024 season will be Daniel Jones’ sixth season with the New York Giants. In the 2019 Draft, former GM Dave Gettleman used the sixth overall pick to select Jones out of Duke. Jones was on the bench to begin his rookie season but he eventually took over for Eli Manning and made 12 starts in 13 total games. During his career with New York, Jones has an overall QB record of 22-36-1 in 59 starts. His best season was in 2022 when the Giants went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game with Jones. Every other season Jones has had a losing record with New York.

There was speculation that the Giants were going to trade up in the 2024 Draft to take a QB. However, the Giant stayed put and got themselves a dynamic WR in Malik Nabers. It’s the first time in Jones’ career with the Giants that he has a true WR1. The Giants are hoping that Nabers can help unlock something with Jones and help them get back on track in 2024. New York will open the 2024 season at home vs. the Minnesota Vikings who took rookie QB JJ McCarthy in the first-round.

Daniel Jones running a bit ahead of OTAs starting up #Giants pic.twitter.com/bpi2OS7IuR — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) May 23, 2024



Next season, Daniel Jones is going to be the starter for New York. That’s not up for debate. The Giants want to build continuity with Jones and this will be his third year in Brian Daboll’s offensive system. To ensure they have competent depth on their roster, the Giants went out and signed Drew Lock as a backup QB. Lock was drafted by the Broncos before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Additionally, the Giants have 2023 undrafted QB Tommy DeVito. He made six starts for the Giants last season and went 6-6 despite being the third-string QB to start the year. Can Daniel Jones stay healthy and have a bounce-back season in 2024?