Giants’ Daniel Jones has no doubt he’ll be ready for the start of the 2024 NFL season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In 2023, the New York Giants finished 6-11. It was a disappointing season for the team after winning a playoff game the season prior. Last year, the Giants used a trio of QBs as injuries became an issue. Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito each started six games. Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor made five starts for New York. 

Daniel Jones was the starter for the first five games of the 2023 season. In Week 5, he suffered a neck injury vs. the Dolphins. He would miss the next three games for the Giants before returning in Week 9. Unfortunately, Jones suffered a torn ACL vs. the Raiders and his season was cut short. The former first-round pick has been working for months now and has looked good to start OTA’s. Talking with the media, Daniel Jones has no doubt he’ll be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Daniel Jones is on track to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season


The 2024 season will be Daniel Jones’ sixth season with the New York Giants. In the 2019 Draft, former GM Dave Gettleman used the sixth overall pick to select Jones out of Duke. Jones was on the bench to begin his rookie season but he eventually took over for Eli Manning and made 12 starts in 13 total games.  During his career with New York, Jones has an overall QB record of 22-36-1 in 59 starts. His best season was in 2022 when the Giants went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game with Jones. Every other season Jones has had a losing record with New York.

There was speculation that the Giants were going to trade up in the 2024 Draft to take a QB. However, the Giant stayed put and got themselves a dynamic WR in Malik Nabers. It’s the first time in Jones’ career with the Giants that he has a true WR1. The Giants are hoping that Nabers can help unlock something with Jones and help them get back on track in 2024. New York will open the 2024 season at home vs. the Minnesota Vikings who took rookie QB JJ McCarthy in the first-round.


Next season, Daniel Jones is going to be the starter for New York. That’s not up for debate. The Giants want to build continuity with Jones and this will be his third year in Brian Daboll’s offensive system. To ensure they have competent depth on their roster, the Giants went out and signed Drew Lock as a backup QB. Lock was drafted by the Broncos before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.  Additionally, the Giants have 2023 undrafted QB Tommy DeVito. He made six starts for the Giants last season and went 6-6 despite being the third-string QB to start the year. Can Daniel Jones stay healthy and have a bounce-back season in 2024?

Author image
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

