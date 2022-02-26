Getafe vs Alaves live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Getafe will play Deportivo Alaves in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in a La Liga match.

Getafe vs Alaves Preview

Alaves is now in second place and has lost their last league match, putting them in danger of relegation. They have only won once in their last five league appearances, losing the other four.

Getafe is six points clear of relegation, but they haven’t won in their last two games. The hosts welcome Deportivo Alavés to their home of Coliseum Alfonso Perez for the 26th round of LaLiga on Saturday, hoping to get back on track.

When does Getafe vs Alaves kick-off?

The Getafe vs Alaves will kick off at 20:15 on 26th February 2022 at Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Getafe vs Alaves Team News

Getafe Team News

Getafe will head into the game without Mathí­as Olivera.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Mitrovic, Dakonam, Cuenca; Suarez, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Alena, Olivera; Unal, Mayoral

Alaves Team News

Alaves has not reported any fitness concerns so far.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Pacheco; Tenaglia, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Escalante, Loum, Pina; Jason, Joselu, Rioja