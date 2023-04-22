Irish boxing trainer Shane McGuigan has given his prediction ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia this weekend. He believes Garcia will come through and beat ‘Tank’ in their catchweight showdown this weekend.

Best Davis vs Garcia Free Bets

Shane McGuigan Predicts Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight Outcome

Shane McGuigan certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the sport of boxing. The Irish boxing trainer is the son of former featherweight world champion Barry McGuigan and has trained the likes of Josh Taylor, Lawrence Okolie, David Haye, Carl Frampton and Luke Campbell.

This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of the entire boxing world. Undefeated vs undefeated. Superstar vs superstar. Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

With the fight almost upon us, Shane McGuigan has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Davis vs Garcia fight playing out.

In a recent interview with iD Boxing, the 35-year-old coach said he can envisage a dream underdog story for Ryan Garcia.

“I love the fight. People can say that Ryan Garcia’s playing it and all this sort of stuff – he is a really good fighter. I watched him up close with Luke Campbell who hit him with an unbelievable punch.

Barrios had success, Santa Cruz had success – Ryan Garcia is a harder punch than both of them. He doesn’t have the same output as Santa Cruz and maybe not as slippery on his feet as Barrios but I think he’s a better fighter than both of them.

“This is a super fight that we haven’t seen in a while.”

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 and is really tough to call, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring ‘Tank’. Who will leave the ring on Saturday night with lifetime bragging rights? Will the fight end via emphatic knockout? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this compelling main event, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Davis vs Garcia predictions.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Other Content You May Like