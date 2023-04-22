The pre-fight chatter heading into Saturday has been dominated by which competitor has the power to stop the contest, and according to the Joe Cordina Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia prediction, the former holds all the necessary tools in order to do so.
Best Davis Vs Garcia Free Bets
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Joe Cordina Provides Short But Sweet Prediction For Davis vs Garcia
Former IBF super-lightweight champion Joe Cordina maintains a 100% record across his 15 fights as he heads into his 30s, and will be firmly focused on regaining his title, which he was stripped of though injury, from Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in front of a raucous home crowd in Cardiff this weekend.
Although there are no belts on the line, this showdown between two unbeaten fighters has been in the pipeline for a number of years. It was recently made that little bit more exciting after the duo agreed to put their entire purse on the line, which could spell danger for Ryan Garcia if Cordina’s prediction becomes reality.
Speaking to iD Boxing, the Welsh fighter appeared torn between the two when posed the question, but quickly came to a realisation with a short, sweet prediction.
He said: “I think ‘Tank’ [Gervonta Davis] wins, by knockout.”
RELATED: Will Gervonta Davis Win The Fight Against Ryan Garcia On Saturday Night?
Indeed, the 28-year-old has a long history of wins by way of knockout – across his 28 fights, all but two have seen him knock his opponent to the floor.
Most recently, he inflicted a devastating left-hook on Hector Garcia in January which forced the contest to be stopped by way of corner retirement, and many have backed the American to use his potent blend of explosive power, and boxing-know-how in order to stop Ryan in his tracks.
He enters the contest as the slight favourite with a price of -260 across boxing betting sites, and should you agree with Joe Cordina’s knockout prediction, you can get a victory by KO, TKO or DQ for Davis at -145.
Gervonta Davis Vs Ryan Garcia Fight Details
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
- 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.