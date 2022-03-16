Georgia Toffolo wins £37.5k at Cheltenham Festival after Made in Chelsea star places huge bet

Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo got off to a flyer on day one of Cheltenham by scooping £37,500 from bet she placed on the very first race of the festival.

The famous Cheltenham roar signalled the start of the four day jump racing spectacle and glamorous 27-year-old Toffolo was right in the mix.

The winner of 2017’s I’m a Celebrity get me out of here had cleverly backed Constitution Hill and Jonbon to finish in first and second place, or vice versa.

Toffolo had lumped on a £5,000 stake so she couldn’t believe her ‘beginners’ luck when Constitution Hill romped home with Jonbon way back in second place.

“OH MY GOD beginners luck,” she tweeted joyously with a photo of the betting slip attached.

“Bloody hell can’t believe it. Generous donation incoming to both the @BritishRedCross and @decappeal,” she added.

The Disasters Emergency Committee responded to thank her, adding: ‘Thank you so much for supporting our appeal Georgia! Your contribution will help aid reach our member charities in Ukraine and neighbouring countries!’

After fans questioned her ‘beginner’ bet of £5,000, Georgia also clarified that she had only meant it was her first bet of that particular horseracing festival, not her first bet ever.