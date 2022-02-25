Genoa vs Inter Milan live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

In Serie A, Genoa will face Inter Milan at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Friday.
Genoa vs Inter Milan live stream
You can watch the Genoa vs Inter Milan live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.
- Click here to join Bet365.
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your Bet365 account.
- Start watching the Genoa vs Inter Milan live stream at 21:00 CET.
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365– Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred– Great quality of streams
- BetUK– New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet– Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport– Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re willing to watch Genoa vs Inter Milan, Bet365 has got you covered.
If you are a new user, you can register an account with Bet365 and watch the Genoa vs Inter Milan live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.
You may join Bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Genoa vs Inter Milan Preview
Genoa has a 1-1 tie against Paolo Zanetti’s Venezia in the league coming into this match. A goal by Thomas Henry, a French striker for Venezia, was canceled out by a goal by Caleb Ekuban, a Ghanaian international for Genoa.
Inter Milan, on the other side, was defeated 2-0 in the league by Alessio Dionisi’s Sassuolo. Sassuolo won thanks to goals from outstanding young Italian strikers Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca in the first half.
When does Genoa vs Inter Milan kick-off?
The Genoa vs Inter Milan will kick off at 01:00 on 26th February 2022 at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Genoa vs Inter Milan Team News
Genoa Team News
Genoa has reported injury concerns of Mattia Bani whereas Nadiem Amiri, Zinho Vanheusden, and Roberto Piccoli are doubtful for the game.
Genoa possible starting lineup:
Sirigu; Hefti, Maksimovic, Ostigard, Vazquez; Sturaro, Badelj; Rovella, Amiri, Ekuban; Destro
Inter Milan Team News
Inter Milan has not reported any injury concerns however, Robin Gosens and Joaquin Correa are doubtful for the game.
Inter Milan possible starting lineup:
Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins