Genoa vs Inter Milan live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

In Serie A, Genoa will face Inter Milan at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Friday.

Genoa vs Inter Milan live stream

Genoa vs Inter Milan Preview

Genoa has a 1-1 tie against Paolo Zanetti’s Venezia in the league coming into this match. A goal by Thomas Henry, a French striker for Venezia, was canceled out by a goal by Caleb Ekuban, a Ghanaian international for Genoa.

Inter Milan, on the other side, was defeated 2-0 in the league by Alessio Dionisi’s Sassuolo. Sassuolo won thanks to goals from outstanding young Italian strikers Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca in the first half.

When does Genoa vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The Genoa vs Inter Milan will kick off at 01:00 on 26th February 2022 at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Genoa vs Inter Milan Team News

Genoa Team News

Genoa has reported injury concerns of Mattia Bani whereas Nadiem Amiri, Zinho Vanheusden, and Roberto Piccoli are doubtful for the game.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Sirigu; Hefti, Maksimovic, Ostigard, Vazquez; Sturaro, Badelj; Rovella, Amiri, Ekuban; Destro

Inter Milan Team News

Inter Milan has not reported any injury concerns however, Robin Gosens and Joaquin Correa are doubtful for the game.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko