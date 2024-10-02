Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson wants the New York offense to change things up going into week 5, after failing to score a touchdown in week 4 loss to the Broncos.

Garrett Wilson Hoping For Change

The Jets have been fairly disappointing so far this season and they can count themselves lucky that they hold a 2-2 record going into week 5 of the season.

In week 4, the Jets lost to the Broncos by 10 points to 9, with no touchdowns scored by either side in what was a fairly bleak performance from both team’s offense.

Speaking after their loss to Denver and ahead of the Jets next game against the undefeated Vikings, Garrett Wilson said the Jets need to switch things up going forward.

“I don’t think we do a lot of different stuff to be honest,” Wilson said. “I watch football on Sundays and I see a lot of teams mix it up and stuff like that. I don’t think we do that. I think we know our identity.

Garrett Wilson spoke on frustrations with his slow start this season. pic.twitter.com/kBQ6EE7Aaj — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) October 1, 2024

“It’s just about going out and executing it or figuring out if it’s going to work. I don’t think we’re trying a lot of different things.”

Wilson had just 41 yards from six catches last week in another disappointing game and the wide receiver hasn’t been as impactful as usual this season, with just one touchdown in the opening four weeks of the NFL season.

“I know, personally, my route tree hasn’t been what it has been the last two years as far as the stuff I’ve been running,” Wilson said. “It’s just about figuring out if it’s the right identity and whether it’s going to win games.”

The Jets will have no chance against the Vikings next week if they don’t improve markedly, with Minnesota 4-0 on the season after yet another impressive win over the weekend against the Packers.