Gabon are just a win away from the next round of the AFCON with the game against Ghana carrying great significance.

Gabon vs Ghana live stream

Gabon vs Ghana preview

While they managed to defeat debutants Comoros in their opening game of Group C, the Panthers face a tougher opponent in Ghana. The Black Stars lost the opening game to Morocco but they should be expecting to win this one.

The Black Stars have problems in front of goal but their ability to create chances could count for a lot when they take on Aubameyang and co.

When does Gabon vs Ghana kick off?

Guinea vs Malawi kicks off at 16:00 GMT at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Gabon vs Ghana team news

Gabon team news

Aubameyang is expected to return to the starting XI after missing the opening game.

Gabon possible starting lineup:

Amonome; Palun, Manga, Obissa, Sambissa; Poko, Kanga; Autchanga, Allevinah, Bouanga; Boupendza

Ghana team news

The Ghanaians have no injury worries at hand with Jordan Ayew expected to lead the line.

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Wollacott; Rahman, Djiku, Armatey, Yiadom; Baba, Partey; Paintsil, A Ayew, Kyereh; J Ayew

