Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News free agent center montrezl harrell signs with 76ers

Free Agent Center Montrezl Harrell Signs With 76ers

Updated

31 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Harrell 1

Philadelphia 76ers have signed free agent center Montrezl Harrell on a two year deal. 

The deal is worth up to $5.2 million as the 76ers finally bring that toughness to the team that they’ve been searching for.

Harrell played under 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and assistant Sam Cassel when he played at the LA Clippers back in 2019/20 season where he won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. The move makes perfect sense for all parties.

Rumour has it that Sixers star James Harden had a huge part to play in bringing Harrell to the team, with the two players linking back up again after they played together at the Houston Rockets.

Over the past five seasons, Harrell has been one of only two players to score 5000+ points coming off the bench, showing why he won that special award two years ago. He’s the ideal player to bring off the bench when in need of a boost. The 28-year-old averaged 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds whilst playing for the Charlotte Hornets a season ago.

Many Hornets fans are sad to see him go.

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens