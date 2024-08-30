NFL

Free agent CB Adoree Jackson is negotiating a deal to re-join the New York Giants

Zach Wolpin
The New York Giants are headed into year three of Brian Daboll as head coach and Joe Schoen as general manager. In 2022, New York finished 9-7-1 and made the playoffs. Daboll led his team to a win in the wildcard round vs. the Vikings. However, the 2024 season was not as kind to the Giants. New York went 6-11 and had the sixth pick in the 2024 draft. 

Joe Schoen did what he could to upgrade the team this offseason. The biggest additions for the Giants were DE Brian Burns via a trade from the Panthers and sixth-overall pick, WR Malik Nabers. New York needed to address CB2 this offseason but they did not make any significant upgrades. With the season just over a week away, the Giants are turning to a familiar face. This offseason, CB Adoree Jackson was cut by the Giants. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Jackson was visiting the team on Friday for a physical. Jackson could end up starting for the Giants in 2024.

Adoree Jackson could re-sign with the New York Giants for the 2024 season


On New York’s current depth chart, Deontae Banks is their CB1. He was the 24th overall pick by the Giants in 2024. Banks started 15 games for New York as a rookie. Listed at CB2 for the Giants is third-year pro, Cordale Flott. He’s played in 25 games for the Giants over two seasons and has 13 starts. New York is not satisfied with what they’ve seen throughout the preseason from Flott and an upgrade to CB2 is in the works. The Giants thought they could lean on Flott in 2024 but actions speak louder than words.

It was announced that Adoree Jackson is visiting the Giants on Friday for a physical. The two sides are negotiating and Jackson could very well be back with the Giants in 2024. Jackson started his professional career with the Tennesee Tiatns. He played there for four seasons before leaving in free agency for the Giants. In three seasons with the Giants, Jackson played in 37 games and made 36 starts, including 14 in 2023. The team beat reporters said New York was not satisfied with Jackson’s production last season but their other options at CB2 in 2024 were not much better. If Jackson does return to the Giants, he could start the season on the bench and become a starter if Flott or other young players struggle. Cornerback is a position New York needs to target in the 2025 draft or through free agency.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

