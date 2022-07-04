Frankie Dettori Rides At The Newmarket July Festival This Week

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori is grabbing the horse racing headlines at the moment, due to his sabbatical with his main yard – John and Thady Gosden – but the pocket Italian is not rolling over easily and is back in action in the UK this week at the Newmarket July Festival.

Frankie Finished A Close Third In The German Derby

So Moonstuck almost provided Frankie Dettori with a second German Derby winner on Sunday, but the 3 year-old went down by two short heads to finish third in the end.

The Markus Klug runner led the race with 1 1/2 furlongs to go but was headed on the final stages of the race by Sammarco (1st) and Schwarzer Peter (2nd). He rallied well for Dettori once going behind to only be denied by a narrow margin, with the first three pulling well clear of the fourth – Assistent.

Frankie Dettori’s Rides At Newmarket this Midweek

Dettori has three booked rides on Thursday at this week’s July Festival – but none for trainer John Gosden – they are all for the Ralph Beckett yard, who he rode a winner for on his last ride in the UK a few Saturday’s ago. Interestingly all three of Frankie’s Thursday Newmarket rides are for owner Marc Chan, who also supported him with that success a few weeks ago.

Frankie Dettori’s Newmarket Rides (Thursday 7th July)

1:20 Newmarket: APACHE SPARK

3.35 Newmarket: NEW MANDATE

4.10 Newmarket: PROSPEROUS VOYAGE

APACHE SPARK – Fifth on debut at Salisbury last month over 6f. Can be expected to have come on for that run but the fact she was sent off as favourite for that race was a good sign that connections feel she’s useful. With the expected improvement from that opening run there is every chance we’ll see a much better run here.

NEW MANDATE – Listed winner back in April at Ascot but hasn’t been able to back that up since – albeit in the G1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and then in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot. Will, therefore, need to bounce back from two average runs there but is stepping up to 1m4f for the first time which is an interesting move. The ratings suggest he’s got around 6lbs and 9lbs to find with the likes of Mostahdaf and Yibir though.

PROSPEROUS VOYAGE – Frankie’s final ride on the opening day of the July Festival is another Marc Chan-owned and Ralph Beckett-trained runner. This 3 year-old-filly was last seen running down the field in the Group One Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, but before that was a neck runner-up in the 1000 Guineas.

She’s back into Listed company here which will give her a leading chance and prior to that last run (10th) she had a consistent profile when hitting the top four in all her other seven races.

When Is The Newmarket July Festival

📅Date: Thursday (7th July), Friday (8th July), Saturday (9th July)

🏇Racecourse: Newmaket July Course

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule

Newmarket July Festival: Thursday 7th July 2022

1:20 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV

1:50 – Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m5f ITV

2:25 – Close Brothers July Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 6f ITV

3:35 – Princess Of Wales’s Close Brothers Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:10 – Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:40 – Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV

Newmarket July Festival: Friday 8th July 2022

1:15 – Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored By bet365) (Group 2) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Trophy (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:35 – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – Arioneo Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f RTV

4:45 – Moet & Chandon Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 5f RTV

Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022