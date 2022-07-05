Frankie Dettori To Ride Inspiral In Friday’s Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Frankie Dettori and John Gosden saga appears to be nearing an end as fresh after the news that Dettori will ride Emily Upjohn in the Irish Oaks (16th July) for the yard, Gosden has been quick to also jock-up the Italian on INSPIRAL for Friday’s Group One Falmouth Stakes at this week’s Newmarket July Festival.

Dettori To Keep Ride On Royal Ascot Scorer Inspiral For Falmouth Bid

‘All good things come to those that wait’…. and that’s exactly what Frankie Dettori has done regarding his recent falling out with trainer John Gosden over his riding arrangements.

Frankie hadn’t ridden (or ridden out) for the yard since June 18th, following some connections being critical over his performance in the saddle – especially at Royal Ascot.

But Dettori was back in action for Gosden on Tuesday – yes, only on the gallops, but the fact he was asked back to give the Epsom Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn a spin over a mile was a clear sign that this ‘sabbatical situation’ may be about to end soon.

Then, fresh from the ‘Emily Upjohn News’, Gosden announced that Frankie will also ride their Mighty Ulyssess on Thursday at Newmaket and also the unbeaten INSPIRAL @ 2/5 with 10Bet in Friday’s Group One Falmouth Stakes.

Frankie has ridden the classy filly in all her last four races, including last time at Royal Ascot, when winning the Coronation Stakes by an easy 4 3/4 lengths, so it would have been a hard ride to lose for the Italian.

However, the Gosden camp have given the situation time to unravel and have gone on record as saying they’ve been impressed with how Frankie’s dealt with it. The reward is that things now seem to be getting back to normal with their relationship and that means some good rides at HQ before Frankie jets off to ride in the Belmont Derby in New York at the weekend – he’s set to ride Nations Pride for Godolphin.

John Gosden told the Racing Post “It’s my decision that Frankie will ride Mighty Ulysses on Thursday and Inspiral on Friday before he heads to New York. We had a couple of meetings and we are looking forward to the future with more focus on the job.

“Frankie was up here riding Emily Upjohn work this morning and it’s my decision that he’ll ride her in the Irish Oaks too.

“I’m pleased Frankie has just got on with it and is getting rides everywhere, which is exactly what I wanted to see. He does seem to have taken a lot of pride about how few rides he has in a season. I’m very clear working with him that in the past seven years we’ve been careful how we’ve managed it.

“He doesn’t need to be charging off to the small tracks any more, which is something we did in the 1990s together. I’m clear that we need to be a little more focused and a little less part-time. Friday may come a bit soon, but he’ll be riding that filly [Emily Upjohn] in the Irish Oaks.”

Frankie Has Only Won The Falmouth Stakes Once

Jockey Ryan Moore has won three of the last eight runnings of the Falmouth Stakes, but surprisingly Frankie has just one win in this decent Group One Newmarket race. That came on the Mark Johnston-trained Nahoodh in 2008.

However, with Inspiral @ 2/5 with 10bet the hot odds-on favourite for the 2022 Falmouth Stakes the 13 year run without success in this race for Frankie looks highly likely to end.

Inspiral Can Give Cheveley Park Owners Their Fourth Falmouth Stakes Win

The Falmouth Stakes is also a race that Inspiral’s owners – Cheveley Park Stud – like to win. They’ve won the Group One contest three times in total, with the first back in 1998 (Lovers Knot) and more recently in 2014 (Integral) and 2019 (Veracious).

Trainer John Gosden Has Landed The Falmouth Stakes Three Times

The record of trainer John Gosden is also pretty similar to that of the Cheveley Park Stud. He’s also won the race three times, with the first coming back in 1997 (Ryafan) a year before the CPS won their first success in the race. He’s since followed up more recently with Elusive Kate (2013) and Nazeef (2020).

Falmouth Stakes 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Falmouth Stakes Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker INSPIRAL 2/5 71% TENEBRISM 7/1 12.5% ALCOHOL FREE 10/1 9% LIGHTS ON 12/1 8% SIBILA SPAIN 16/1 6% CONCERT HALL 16/1 6% PROSPEROUS VOYAGE 18/1 5% SANDRINE 20/1 5% PRIMO BACIO 18/1 5% HEREDIA 16/1 6% TOY 40/1 2.5%

All odds correct as of 13:22 BST on Tues, 5 July and subject to change

What Time Is The 2022 Falmouth Stakes?



🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Friday 8th July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Newmarket Races

💰 Winner: £141,775

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Falmouth Stakes Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Friday’s 2022 Falmouth Stakes using our key trends and stats

19/20 – Won a Listed or better class race previously

19/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

16/20– Won over at least 1 mile previously

16/20 – Had 2+ runs that season

15/20 – Won from stall 5 or lower

15/20 – Won at 13/2 or shorter in the betting

15/20 – Ran at Ascot in their last race

11/20 – Favourites placed

7/20 – Favourites that won (1 joint)

7/20 – Previous Group One winners

7/20 – Had run on the Newmarket July course previously

6/20 – Won their last race

3/20 – Ridden by Ryan Moore (3 of the last 8)

2/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (2 of last 6 runnings)

2/20 – Trained by John Gosden (2 of last 10 runnings)

2/20 – Owned by the Cheveley Park Stud (2 of the last 8 runnings)

2/20 – French-trained winners

Recent Falmouth Stakes Winners

2021 Snow Lantern (6/1)

2020 Nazeef (9/2)

2019 Veracious (6/1)

2018 Alpha Centauri (4/9 fav)

2017 Roly Poly (6/4 fav)

2016 Alice Springs (5/2)

2015 Amazing Maria (17/2)

2014 Integral (15/8 fav)

2013 Elusive Kate (3/1)

2012 Giofra (10/1)

When Is The Newmarket July Festival

📅Date: Thursday (7th July), Friday (8th July), Saturday (9th July)

🏇Racecourse: Newmaket July Course

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule

Newmarket July Festival: Thursday 7th July 2022

1:20 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV

1:50 – Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m5f ITV

2:25 – Close Brothers July Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 6f ITV

3:35 – Princess Of Wales’s Close Brothers Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:10 – Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:40 – Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV

Newmarket July Festival: Friday 8th July 2022

1:15 – Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored By bet365) (Group 2) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Trophy (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:35 – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – Arioneo Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f RTV

4:45 – Moet & Chandon Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 5f RTV

Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022