NBA

Former Lakers Forward Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Rob Pelinka

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz kyle kuzma wizards usatsi 17190591
rsz kyle kuzma wizards usatsi 17190591

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disappointing end to an impressive season on Monday night. They were swept in embarrassing fashion by the Denver Nuggets, and today there are questions about the future of the roster.

The biggest story to watch is of course that of LeBron James. The superstar’s comments in his press conference following Game 4 makes it feel as though he has left the door to retirement open, and the sports talk shows have been running wild with the story all morning.

“Heard That Before” – Kyle Kuzma About Lakers Young Core

There have also been rumors floating on Tuesday about teams around the league potentially being interested in the services of Anthony Davis. One team that has had interest since the trade deadline is the Dallas Mavericks, and they have been named as a team to watch in that possible sweepstakes.

With all of the stories and rumors flying about, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was asked about the future of the team’s roster. He said that their intentions were to keep their core of young guys together.

Former Lakers player and current member of the Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma had something to say about that.

Kuzma was drafted by and played for the Lakers for the first four years of his career, and won a championship with the team in 2020. He was a part of what was a different young core for Los Angeles, one that apparently had assurance that they’d be kept together.

But during the summer of 2021, Kuzma was traded along with Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in exchange for Russell Westbrook. It was the second time in three years that the team dealt away a solid portion of its depth in exchange for a star after they did the same for Anthony Davis in 2019.

So when Pelika says that the Lakers are once again looking to keep everyone together, Kuzma has an answer for it:

While he certainly doesn’t get the notoriety in Washington that he did while playing for the Lakers, Kuzma enjoyed the best scoring season of his career in 2022-23. His 21.2 points were a career high, and the most since his second year in the league. He will be entering the final season of a three-year contract in 2023-24.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz jj redick claps back at stephen a smith after saying curry could overtake lebron
NBA

LATEST WATCH: JJ Redick Apologizes For Back And Forth With Stephen A Smith

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
rsz 646c027cd85e3image
NBA
Report: Boston Celtics Are Tired Of “Fake Liking” Each Other
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

The Boston Celtics entered the 2023 Playoffs as the team with the second-shortest odds of winning the NBA title. They finished the regular season with the second-best record in the…

rsz usatsi 20706880 168386351 lowres e1684786781562
NBA
Boston Celtics Are Confident For Game 4 Despite 3-0 Series Hole
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h

The Boston Celtics haven’t shown many signs of life during the Eastern Conference Finals. But they are apparently coming into Game 4 with their heads held high despite a 3-0…

rsz 207 suns at heat ds
NBA
How Rapper J. Cole Got Caleb Martin To Play For The Miami Heat
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 22 2023
rsz 1465043484 scaled 1
NBA
Sources: Mavericks Are A “Likely” Landing Spot For Deandre Ayton
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 22 2023
rsz bob myers getty
NBA
WATCH: Draymond Green Speaks About Warriors GM Bob Myers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 21 2023
rsz 20230506 ad1276 heat vs knicks
NBA
Jimmy Butler: Our Game Plan Is “Give Me The Ball And Move”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 21 2023
Arrow to top