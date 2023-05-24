Former Lakers Forward Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Rob Pelinka

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disappointing end to an impressive season on Monday night. They were swept in embarrassing fashion by the Denver Nuggets, and today there are questions about the future of the roster.

The biggest story to watch is of course that of LeBron James. The superstar’s comments in his press conference following Game 4 makes it feel as though he has left the door to retirement open, and the sports talk shows have been running wild with the story all morning.

“Heard That Before” – Kyle Kuzma About Lakers Young Core

Was last night the final game of LeBron's career? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YUyDorNjEr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2023

There have also been rumors floating on Tuesday about teams around the league potentially being interested in the services of Anthony Davis. One team that has had interest since the trade deadline is the Dallas Mavericks, and they have been named as a team to watch in that possible sweepstakes.

With all of the stories and rumors flying about, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was asked about the future of the team’s roster. He said that their intentions were to keep their core of young guys together.

Former Lakers player and current member of the Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma had something to say about that.

Kuzma was drafted by and played for the Lakers for the first four years of his career, and won a championship with the team in 2020. He was a part of what was a different young core for Los Angeles, one that apparently had assurance that they’d be kept together.

But during the summer of 2021, Kuzma was traded along with Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in exchange for Russell Westbrook. It was the second time in three years that the team dealt away a solid portion of its depth in exchange for a star after they did the same for Anthony Davis in 2019.

So when Pelika says that the Lakers are once again looking to keep everyone together, Kuzma has an answer for it:

While he certainly doesn’t get the notoriety in Washington that he did while playing for the Lakers, Kuzma enjoyed the best scoring season of his career in 2022-23. His 21.2 points were a career high, and the most since his second year in the league. He will be entering the final season of a three-year contract in 2023-24.

