Football accumulator betting tips today including Champions League, Premier League

With another night of great football scheduled for this evening including Champions League and Premier League action, our football expert gives his accumulator tips.

We’ve carefully selected five results from tonight’s fixture list to create a winning Acca over at Virgin Bet.

The odds of this football Acca prediction coming in sit at approximately 29/1 at the time of writing, meaning that a £10 stake could payout as high as £297.62 should we get our selections right. It’s also possible to wager this Acca essentially for free at Virgin Bet by using their sign up offer below.

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today

Below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Virgin Bet, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United (UCL)

Back Atletico to win @ 17/10 at Virgin Bet.

The purveying feeling among Manchester United fans this week is that their team has turned a corner of sorts in recent weeks. XG has been up for a while now and the Red Devils are finally beginning to convert chances to goals, as seen in the 4-2 away win vs Leeds last weekend.

However, football is all about how two teams match up, and we feel that Atletico Madrid are a stylistic nightmare for Ralf Rangnick’s side. The reigning La Liga champions set up in a low block, defend vigilantly, work incredibly hard in transition, and counter with aplomb, a mixture of qualities that Man U have struggled to cope with all season long.

Results have been steady under Rangnick and performances are improving… but these wins/draws have been coming against lower-tier opposition, and we just feel that Atletico, though they aren’t in the best of form themselves, is a game that’s come a fraction too soon for Ronaldo and co.

Accumulator tip 2 – Benfica vs Ajax (UCL)

Back Ajax to win @ 8/11 at Virgin Bet.

Under the watchful eye of coach Erik ten Hag, Ajax have transformed themselves into one of the best sides to watch in Europe and the Dutch side’s recent run of results in the UEFA Champions League (and beyond) need to be taken seriously.

Ajax qualified top of Group C with six wins from six games, scoring 20 goals and conceding just five. Erik ten Hag’s side also did the double over Borussia Dortmund during the group stage, including an outstanding 3-1 win away at the Signal Iduna. So, the Dutch champions certainly travel well and will fear nothing away in Benfica.

It’s also worth noting that Ajax Amsterdam have lost none of their last 33 away matches in all competitions; have won eight consecutive games on the road, and head to Benfica on the back of 10 consecutive wins.

Benfica are a top side but have lost twice at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa in the last five matches, and we just don’t think Verissimo’s men will have enough for ten Hag this evening.

Accumulator tip 3 – Liverpool vs Leeds (EPL)

Back Liverpool to win @ 2/11 at Virgin Bet

Easily the most obvious bet of the Acca, Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying, in-form Liverpool juggernaut is very much expected to roll through the Whites at Elland Road tonight.

Mohamed Salah and the gang are undefeated at Anfield all season, winning nine and drawing three games to extend the run of 26 games unbeaten at home that dates back to last season.

Leeds, on the other hand, haven’t won in four successive games and are winless against Liverpool in 11 matches, a run that stems back to 2001, which is also the last time the Whites won at Anfield.

Accumulator tip 4 – Watford vs Crystal Palace (EPL)

Back the draw @ 2/1 at Virgin Bet

Crystal Palace were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Chelsea at the weekend. But, like Watford who won 1-0 away at Aston Villa to end a run of 12 league games without a win, the Eagles have struggled to turn performances into points in recent months.

As a result, both of these sides are in huge need of a result at Vicarage Road this evening: Watford are trying to claw their way out of the drop zone, while Palace are desperate to keep a gap between themselves in 13th and the chasing pack below.

But, with recent results between the two teams being entirely even at two wins (and one draw) apiece, and with both sides desperate not to lose tonight, we just have a sneaky suspicion that the spoils will end up shared at Vicarage Road. Back the draw.

Accumulator tip 5 – Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur (EPL)

Back Spurs to win @ 4/5 at Virgin Bet

It would be oh so-Tottenham Hotspur to follow up an incredible 3-2 victory away at the Etihad with a poor performance and a defeat away at Turf Moor.

In fact, under any manager besides Antonio Conte, we would implore you to back Burnley this evening.

But not this time. Against Manchester City, Harry Kane finally looked back to his best. Heung-min Son put in yet another world-class performance. Cristian Romero showed signs that he is the answer to Tottenham’s search for a quality center half, and -staying on the Serie A theme – new loan signings from Juventus, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Dejan Kulusevski, played exceptionally well to boot.

It looks as though Conte has finally assembled a team that he believes in, and we’re backing the Italian to consolidate that superb performance away against the league champions last weekend with another top showing against Burnley this evening. Spurs to win.