Football accumulator betting tips today including Europa League, Premier League

Tonight’s football fixture list brings forth action from the Premier League and Europa League, and our football experts are on hand with a top slate of accumulator betting tips to mark the occassion.

Our team has carefully selected five results from Thursday night’s scheduled matches to create a winning Acca at Virgin Bet.

The odds of this Acca coming in sit at approximately 63/1, meaning that a £10 stake could payout as high as £645.10 should we get our selections right. It’s also possible to bet our football Acca tips essentially free of charge at Virgin Bet by using their unique welcome below.

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

To claim £20 in free bets at Virgin Bet, just click the link below and register a new betting account. The sign-up process is simple – just follow the instructions below.

Click here to sign up at Virgin Bet

Complete the simple sign up process and create an account

Make a deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet

Claim your free bets

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today

Below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Virgin Bet, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Arsenal vs Wolverhampton (EPL)

Back Arsenal & Wolves to draw @ 13/5 at Virgin Bet.

In the last six games between Wolves and Arsenal, results have been very close. Arsenal did win the reverse fixture, 1-0, earlier this month, but Wolves have had the better of it overall, winning three games to Arsenal’s two, while there has been one draw in recent years.

Wolves also travel well and Bruno Lage’s side is in the midst of a four-game winning streak away from Molineux.

However, with both sides in good form and in contention for the top four, this is an evenly contested match between two teams with similar abilities. Neither side can really afford to lose this match either, so a draw is the most likely result in our opinion.

Accumulator tip 2 – Napoli vs Barcelona (Europa League)

Back Napoli to win @ 17/10 at Virgin Bet.

After allowing their hosts to control 67% possession and to register 20 shots on goal, there’s no doubting that Napoli were fortunate to escape the Camp Nou with a 1-1 draw at the end of the first-leg last week.

Still, Napoli’s recent form has been solid. Including the draw away in Spain, Gli Azzurri are unbeaten in six games in all competitions, a run that includes a well-earned draw in Serie A against defending champions Internazionale, and we just feel that Luciano Spaletti’s side is well perched to topple Xavi’s Barcelona back at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

It certainly won’t be an easy game. But, from a betting perspective, backing the underdogs at home adds serious value to this Acca, and we’re going to follow our hunch for improved odds.

Napoli to win and advance on to the next round.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Accumulator tip 3 – Rangers vs Dortmund (Europa League)

Back Dortmund to win @ 3/4 at Virgin Bet

Rangers were absolutely fantastic a week at the Signal Iduna Park, exiting Germany with a 4-2 aggregate victory thanks to goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos, Jon Lundstrom, and OG from Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Watching the game, it occurred to me that Dortmund were taken by surprise by the incisiveness of Rangers on the counter and also by the Scottish champions’ defensive resiliency, especially in the first half.

However, once Dortmund got to grips with the reality of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side -in that they a very good football team and champions for a reason- BVB took control of the game in the second half and were unlucky not to lessen the deficit (at the very least).

A lot hinges on whether or not Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is fit to lace up tonight. The 23-goal striker missed the first leg with a groin injury and there are conflicting reports in the media about his availability for the second leg in Scotland. However, assuming the Norweigan does play -and to some extent, even if he doesn’t- expect to see a far better showing from BVB this evening as they look to get their European campaign back on track.

Accumulator tip 4 – Real Betis vs Zenit St. Petersburg (Europa League)

Back Real Betis to win @ 17/20 at Virgin Bet

Zenit St. Petersburg do travel well and are unbeaten in their last four games on the road. On top of that, the Russian side, though they did lose the home leg of the tie, 2-3, probably had the better of the game, all things considered, controlling the majority of possession (63%) and registering more shots at goal.

Betis still eked out a win, though. The Spanish side was incisive on the counter and converted 50% of their shots on target to goals, which is an incredible strike ratio.

Tonight, back at the Benito Villamarin, and on the back of four straight victories in all competitions, we’re backing Los Verdiblancos to get the job done against Zenit and advance on to the next round – exactly as Spanish sides generally tend to do in this competition.

Accumulator tip 5 – Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla (Europa League)

Back Sevilla to win @ 21/20 at Virgin Bet

Sevilla travel to Russia to take on Dinamo Zagreb with a 3-1 advantage thanks to goals from Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, and Man U-loanee Anthony Martial in the first-leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

In truth, Sevillistas Rojiblancos dominated the first match, controlling 67% of the possession and registering 18 shots on goal to Zagreb’s five.

The Russian weather and the pitches do tend to disrupt teams that play a slick possession-based passing game such as Sevilla. But, we don’t think it will be enough to halt the Europa League specialists in their tracks. Back the Spanish side.