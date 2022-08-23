Footage Show’s Fans Speaking About Stealing Man City Player’s Suitcases

A video that has emerged on twitter shows fans speaking about stealing Man City players suitcases.

In the footage filmed by fans you can overhear them talking about stealing Man City players luggage which seems to have been unattended. The footage is below, the footage contains strong language.

The fan filming said: “Oh my god, the Manchester City players’ luggage. Jack Grealish, you’re losing your f***ing case. Here is Ederson’s case.”

He further went down the cases zoomed into one with Phil Foden’s name tag attached and said: “Phil Foden’s case look, I’m going to nick that, it’s mine.”

Luckily for the City players it looks like the fan walks away from the cases at the end of the video but it is odd to see such valuable belongings so accessible.

It’s unsure the location or when this video was taken but it could of been after City’s 3-3 with Newcastle on Sunday.

Newcastle proved to be worthy opponents of the Premier League champions at St James’ park after storming to a 3-1 lead after goals from Almiron, Wilson and Trippier. However, unfortunately for the Magpies City showed their resilience and fought back to a 3-3 draw.

Blues boss Pep Guardiola said after the game: “They arrived more than usual in our final third but they didn’t have many clear chances apart from the Almiron shot. We had the clear, clear chances to score but scoring three goals is good.

“Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents – they have quality, they are strong. This is the Premier League. Leeds beat Chelsea. It’s so difficult for everyone. This kind of experience shows us how amazing we have done in the last five years and how difficult it will be but we will try.”

