The latest Federico Chiesa transfer news reveals that three Premier League clubs are preparing to offer him a deal in the summer as his Juventus contract saga continues.

Federico Chiesa Transfer News: Premier League Trio Heavily Interested

Federico Chiesa will be offered a route into the Premier League if his contract saga with Juventus continues to drag on. Liverpool, Aston Villa and Newcastle are avenues set to be explored if there is no breakthrough soon on a new deal in Turin.

Sources believe the Italian international will be available for as little as $35million at the end of the season if a transfer is to come to life. Chiesa, 26, has seven goals to his name this season and doubts linger over whether he will stay at Juve beyond this term.

Talks are set to continue but sources are indicating to SportsLens that a Premier League switch will soon be looked into as a realistic option.

Juventus are in an uncertain situation right now with some doubts about boss Massimiliano Allegri while players including Samuel Iling-Junior and Timothy Weah could also be on the move in the summer.

Chiesa still hopes for resolution to his situation at Juventus as he believes he can be central to their plans. He scored in the 2-1 defeat to Napoli at the weekend but recent feeling around the club is that he could become a serious candidate for transfer in the summer.

His contract expires in 2025 and Juve will most likely cash in after this season if they can not mind an agreement on fresh terms. Liverpool are long-term admirers of the player while Aston Villa have monitored his situation closely over the past year. Newcastle could come into the frame if they are forced to consider new ideas for next season and re-jig the squad.