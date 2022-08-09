Fantasy Football Tips: Game Week 2

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Fantasy Football was back with a bang last weekend. Looking into game week two here are our tips for which players to drop and pick up.

There were several stand out performers from game week one such as Erling Haaland, Dejan Kulusevski and Aleksandr Mitrovic.

Game Week 2 Fixtures

Aston Villa vs Everton

Arsenal vs Leicester

Brighton vs Newcastle

Man City vs Bournemouth

Southampton vs Leeds

Wolves vs Fulham

Brentford vs Manchester United

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Looking at the fixtures there are definitely some players who should be catching your eye and also players you will be wanting to stay clear of.

With Chelsea playing Tottenham we have our first game between the Big 6. It’s usually wise to avoid having players from both teams playing so it’s a choice of who you think will perform on the day.

Looking at game week one Tottenham were clinical so it may be a good move to stay away from Chelsea defenders, also Chelsea struggled to convert chances and were also exposed a couple of times so it may be wise to stay clear of Chelsea forwards as well.

Manchester United performed abysmally in their opening fixture against Brighton. They looked dire at the back and lacked any type of creativity throughout the side. Brentford managed a 2-2 draw away at Leicester which will please fans however it would still be recommended to avoid players from both teams.

Now a team you don’t want to avoid bringing players from is Manchester City. It took them no time at all to get back in the swing of things and beat the Hammers 3-0 and Haaland bagged a brace to kick off his Premier League career.

Week 2 Player Tips

In – Erling Haaland – Man City – £11.6m

✨ On the up ✨ With two goals in GW1, it's no surprise that Erling Haaland is an #FPL price riser 👆 pic.twitter.com/ZjPg7eNgqd — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 8, 2022

Starting with the obvious, Haaland must be in your team. The Norwegian bagged his first brace and with the upcoming fixture against newly promoted Bournemouth it will be no surprise if he replicates this.

The forwards price has risen by £0.1m after his performance and selection by FPL fans but it’s nothing that should deter you from including him in your team.

In – Nathan Ake – Man City – £5m

With Manchester City struggling with injuries at the back – John Stone and Laporte – Ake is finally playing consistent football at Man City.

City are solid when it comes to keeping clean sheets and Bournemouth at the weekend should be no struggle for their back line. Ake at £5m is a steal considering he guarantees points.

In – Aleksandr Mitrovic – Fulham – £6.6m

Mitrovic had an outstanding game week one in which he scored two goals against one of the title contenders Liverpool.

Moving into this game week, Fulham come up against Wolves who have just lost captain Connor Coady who was a valuable player to their defense. With the Wolves side looking pretty average it is a chance for Mitrovic to score more this weekend.

Out – Harry Kane – Spurs – £11.4m

Although Harry Kane is a prolific scorer he did blank on game week one to many FPL players despair. Due to this more than 600,000 players have axed the forward and with a tough game against Chelsea coming up its no surprise.

It’s recommended you swap in Haaland for Kane as more than 725,000 players have put the Norwegian in their squad following week one.

Out – Cristiano Ronaldo – Man Utd – £10.5m

Ronaldo couldn’t even make United’s starting 11 in their loss to Brighton at the weekend. When CR7 came on the pitch he made zero impact and was dropping deep to get touches on the ball due to the lack of forward passes being made.

With Ten Haag’s reluctance to play Ronaldo and his lack of form he is an absolute waste of £10.5m in your squad.

Captain Pick – Haaland – With City coming against Bournemouth and Haalands brace at the weekend he should be a definite captain pick as he is expected to bag more goals this weekend.