Fans And Media Question Anthony Davis And Head Injury

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The oft-injured Anthony Davis suffered a head injury in the 4th quarter of the Lakers’ Game 5 loss to the Warriors that caused him to leave the floor. It was reported that he felt “woozy” and needed a wheelchair to transport him to the locker room after apparently being elbowed in the face by Kevon Looney.

Smith: Did Anthony Davis Really Suffer A Concussion?

While perhaps walking gingerly, Davis was seen leaving the arena after the game on his own two feet, but asked a cameraman to cut the light that was shining in his eyes. It was a good sign for a team that will need him to finish off the daunting task of defeating Golden State, and the reports that have come out the following day are positive as well.

All signs point to Anthony Davis being available for Game 6 on Friday night.

But just how severe was the blow to the head?

There has been a back-and-forth between the teams and their fan bases about the officiating in the series, and the discrepancy of free throws. It seems to be every day that someone from one of the sides has a quote about the referees or the flopping, and the story of Davis’ latest injury only adds fuel to that fire.

During the first round, a large contingency of Warriors fans believed that Sacramento Kings All-Stars Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox embellished their injuries, and they are calling for the same now with Davis.

But apparently, some of the most listened-to pundits are in agreement.

On ESPN’s First Take on Thursday morning, Stephen A. Smith questioned whether the act that he witnessed actually caused a concussion:

“Concussion?! I thought the NFL season was over. I understand that concussions can happen in other sports…I ain’t seen nothing yesterday that makes me think concussion…Did he run over the middle and get hit by Ronnie Lott? Did I miss something?”

It seems to be a joking and laughing matter for Smith and the First Take crew. While the host of the show tries to calm down the narrative by saying how serious concussions are, that doesn’t seem to deter Stephen A from making his point. “We’re not downplaying the severity of concussions,” Smith said. “We’re saying that we find it hard to believe that a concussion actually happened.”

Game 6 will be played in Los Angeles on Friday night.

