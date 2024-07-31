Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank defends his decision to draft QB Michael Penix Jr.

After three straight seasons of going 7-10, the Falcons had to make changes this offseason. That started with firing former head coach Arthur Smith and moving on from QB Desmond Ridder. To replace Smith, Atlanta hired a familiar face in their former defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris.

Additionally, the Falcons went all-in at QB this summer and landed veteran Kirk Cousins in free agency. They gave the 35-year-old a four-year, $180 million deal. Cousins is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023. The most shocking move the Falcons made this offseason was using the 8th overall pick in the 2024 Draft to draft QB Michael Penix Jr. Recently, Falcons wonder Arthur Blank spoke to the media to defend his decision to draft Penix.

Michael Penix Jr. is the Falcons’ franchise QB of the future

#Falcons owner Arthur Blank to ⁦⁦@ajc⁩ on drafting Michael Penix: “At some point, down the road, (fans)’ll want to know that we can have a smooth transition at that very critical position for the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League.” https://t.co/ig6i1EdtXE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2024



When the Falcons drafted QB Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington, it was a major twist in the first round. Atlanta had just invested in QB Kirk Cousins through free agency. Guaranteeing him $100 million when he signed. Regardless, the Falcons felt they were in a position to draft Michael Penix Jr. despite other team needs. Owner Arthur Blank said he’s happy his franchise doesn’t listen to the media and do what everyone else thinks they should be doing. Many analysts had the Falcons taking a defensive player with the first-round pick in 2024. Instead, they landed a talented rookie QB.

Michael Penix Jr. played six seasons in college, four with Indiana and two with Washington. The #8 pick in the 2024 Draft had injuries cut his season short on several occasions. However, Penix made the most of his opportunities with the Washington Huskies. In his final two collegiate seasons, Penix Jr. played in 28 games. That included a beatdown in the 2024 National Championship to Michigan. He threw for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in his final season with Washington. Now, the 28-year-old is the backup to Kirk Cousins and will get to learn from him throughout the season.



While the Falcons did invest in Kirk Cousins, they know he will not be their QB forever. Cousins turns 36 in August and father time comes for everyone in the league at some point. In eight games before his injury in 2023, Kirk Cousins was 4-4 with the Falcons. He finished the season with 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Pro Bowler was on pace to have a dominant statistical season. Cousins now gets the chance to play with a talented offense trio in Atlanta. That includes RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, and TE Kyle Pitts. Atlanta wants to see their offense unlocked in 2024 and Cousins has the chance to make that happen.