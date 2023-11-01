Falcons Injury Report: Drake London Not Practicing To Begin Week

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London did not practice Wednesday making his status for Sunday is truly up in the air.



Sounds like #Falcons WR Drake London will be a true questionable this week. Will not practice on Wednesday. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) November 1, 2023

London has come in string in recent weeks after having zero catches in Week 1. Him and Desmond Ridder have had a good connection all things considered. London left Week 8’s loss against the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury and did not return. Groin injuries are tricky as all soft tissue injuries are. Their is a very high chance of re-injury if London comes back too soon. The Falcons want to be cautions with their young star receiver, so maybe the team holds him out for at least Week 9.

The #Falcons are expected to start QB Taylor Heinicke this weekend, per coach Arthur Smith. pic.twitter.com/46yeQdAftc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons, however, have made a change at quarterback. Veteran Taylor Heinicke is set to start in Week 9 versus the Minnesota Vikings. London never really got the chance to play much with Heinicke last week, but him being under center should boost his production and all the pass catchers as a whole. It remains to be seen if Heinicke will start the rest of the season, but he gives the best chance to maximize London’s ability to be a great wide receiver in the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons are surprising favorites to win the NFC South at +115 according to offshore betting sites.

With the NFC South being up for grabs, the Falcons will need to have London fully healthy for the stretch run. The Falcons have a favorable matchup this week versus the Vikings as they just lost Kirk Cousins to a season ending Achilles injury. The Vikings are set to start rookie Jarren Hall and the Falcons are -4.5 point favorites.