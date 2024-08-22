NFL

Falcons’ AJ Terrell signed a four-year, $81 million extension with $65 million guaranteed

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
AJ Terrell Falcons pic
AJ Terrell Falcons pic

In three seasons, the Atlanta Falcons have finished with a 7-10 record. That was either last or second to last each year in the NFC South. Atlanta decided it was time to make a change this offseason. They parted ways with former head coach Arthur Smith. To replace him, they hired former Flacons defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris. He was previously the DC of the Rams. 

Over the last few weeks, Atlanta has added a few defensive players to their roster. That includes free agent Justin Simmons and trading with the Patriots for Matt Judon. Today, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Falcons are signing one of their former first-round picks. AJ Terrell is getting a four-year, $81 million extension with $65 million guaranteed from the Falcons. That makes him the second-highest-paid CB ever in terms of annual average value (AAV).

AJ Terrell signed a multi-year, long-term extension with the Falcons


With the 16th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Falcons selected CB AJ Terrell out of Clemson. The 25-year-old has started all 61 games in his professional career. Last season, he did not miss a game for Atlanta and played in 94% of their defensive snaps. In four seasons, Terrell has 247 combined and 183 solo tackles along with four interceptions and 43 passes defended. Terrell’s best campaign was in 2021 when he was voted second-team All-Pro and had three interceptions. Unfortunately, he did not have any interceptions in 2022 or 2023. That’s likely why Terrell has not been named to the Pro Bowl despite being one of the best, man coverage corners in the league.

AJ Terrell’s deal is worth up to $81 million and he was guaranteed $65 million at signing. That makes his AAV $20.25 million per season. Slightly behind Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers at $21 million. Playing with Terrell in the secondary is talented safety Jessie Bates. Just last week, the Falcons signed free agent Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons who will likely start in 2024 for Atlanta. Not to mention they traded for pass-rusher Matt Judon. Falcons owner Arthur Blank has not been shy about paying players this offseason. We’ll see if that turns into success on the field for Atlanta. They open the season on Sunday, September 8 at home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bryce Young Panthers pic
NFL

LATEST Panthers’ QB Bryce Young will start their final preseason game on Saturday vs. the Bills

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 22 2024
AJ Terrell Falcons pic
NFL
Falcons’ AJ Terrell signed a four-year, $81 million extension with $65 million guaranteed
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 22 2024

In three seasons, the Atlanta Falcons have finished with a 7-10 record. That was either last or second to last each year in the NFC South. Atlanta decided it was…

Caleb Williams
NFL
Every Confirmed Rookie Quarterback Starter For Week 1 Of The 2024 NFL Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 22 2024

With just over two weeks to go until the 2024 NFL season gets underway, we take a look at every team that has given a rookie the chance to play…

Buffalo Bills pic
NFL
Injuries have began piling up for the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 preseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2024
Kyle Shanahan 49ers pic
NFL
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is not worried about Christian McCaffrey missing a majority of training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2024
Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Josh Allen is not worried about current contract situation with the Bills
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2024
Lamb & Aiyuk
NFL
CeeDee Lamb & Brandon Aiyuk Contract Latest With Wide Receiver’s Closing In On Deals
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 21 2024
Arrow to top