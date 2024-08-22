In three seasons, the Atlanta Falcons have finished with a 7-10 record. That was either last or second to last each year in the NFC South. Atlanta decided it was time to make a change this offseason. They parted ways with former head coach Arthur Smith. To replace him, they hired former Flacons defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris. He was previously the DC of the Rams.

Over the last few weeks, Atlanta has added a few defensive players to their roster. That includes free agent Justin Simmons and trading with the Patriots for Matt Judon. Today, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Falcons are signing one of their former first-round picks. AJ Terrell is getting a four-year, $81 million extension with $65 million guaranteed from the Falcons. That makes him the second-highest-paid CB ever in terms of annual average value (AAV).

AJ Terrell signed a multi-year, long-term extension with the Falcons

Sources: The #Falcons and CB AJ Terrell agreed on a 4-year extension worth $81M with $65.8M effectively fully guaranteed — 2nd highest paid CB ever. The deal negotiated by @DavidMulugheta and Trevon Smith of @AthletesFirst has the largest guarantee ever for a CB on a 4-yr deal. pic.twitter.com/vWzr3N2Ss7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2024



With the 16th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Falcons selected CB AJ Terrell out of Clemson. The 25-year-old has started all 61 games in his professional career. Last season, he did not miss a game for Atlanta and played in 94% of their defensive snaps. In four seasons, Terrell has 247 combined and 183 solo tackles along with four interceptions and 43 passes defended. Terrell’s best campaign was in 2021 when he was voted second-team All-Pro and had three interceptions. Unfortunately, he did not have any interceptions in 2022 or 2023. That’s likely why Terrell has not been named to the Pro Bowl despite being one of the best, man coverage corners in the league.

AJ Terrell’s deal is worth up to $81 million and he was guaranteed $65 million at signing. That makes his AAV $20.25 million per season. Slightly behind Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers at $21 million. Playing with Terrell in the secondary is talented safety Jessie Bates. Just last week, the Falcons signed free agent Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons who will likely start in 2024 for Atlanta. Not to mention they traded for pass-rusher Matt Judon. Falcons owner Arthur Blank has not been shy about paying players this offseason. We’ll see if that turns into success on the field for Atlanta. They open the season on Sunday, September 8 at home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.