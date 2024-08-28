Soccer

Every Player Ipswich Town Have Signed This Summer As Luton’s Chiedoze Ogbene Completes Transfer

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Ipswich Town have been one of the busiest Premier League sides in the transfer market this summer and they signed their 12th player in the window on Wednesday, as Chiedoze Ogbene completed his move from Luton.

Chiedoze Ogbene Completes Ipswich Transfer

Luton forward Chiedoze Ogbene has completed a move to Ipswich Town, bringing the Irishman back to the Premier League following relegation with the Hatters last year.

Ogbene scored four league goals in 30 appearances last season and he was also clocked as the second quickest player in England during 2023/24, only behind Tottenham defender Micky Van de Ven.

Speaking after completing his £8million move this week, Ogbene thanked the Blues for giving him another chance in England’s top flight.

“I’m very excited and feel lucky to have this opportunity to play in the Premier League again. I’ve had very positive chats with the manager and for someone to believe in me that I could play at this level again means a lot to me and my family. 

“I know what he wants from me and the role I will play and I’m here to be a positive addition to the squad as we look to achieve our goals.

Ogbene joins a long list of players who have made the move to newly promoted Ipswich this summer, with the 27-year-old now the 12th acquisition for one of the busiest sides in England.

Ipswich have now signed 12 players so far in the transfer window, spending over £100m in the process as last year’s Championship runners up look to stay in the top flight.

Every Ipswich Town Signing This Summer

See below for every Ipswich Town signing this summer, as well as how much the move cost the Blues.

  • Omari Hutchinson – £22m 
  • Jacob Greaves – £15m 
  • Liam Delap – £15m
  • Jack Clarke – £15m 
  • Dara O’Shea – £15m
  • Sammie Szmodics – £9m
  • Arijanet Muric – £15m 
  • Chiedoze Ogbene – £8m
  • Conor Townsend – £500,000
  • Jens Cajuste – loan   
  • Ben Johnson – free transfer
  • Kalvin Phillips – loan   

Total summer spend in 2024: £114.5million

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
