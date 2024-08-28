Ipswich Town have been one of the busiest Premier League sides in the transfer market this summer and they signed their 12th player in the window on Wednesday, as Chiedoze Ogbene completed his move from Luton.

Chiedoze Ogbene Completes Ipswich Transfer

Luton forward Chiedoze Ogbene has completed a move to Ipswich Town, bringing the Irishman back to the Premier League following relegation with the Hatters last year.

Ogbene scored four league goals in 30 appearances last season and he was also clocked as the second quickest player in England during 2023/24, only behind Tottenham defender Micky Van de Ven.

Speaking after completing his £8million move this week, Ogbene thanked the Blues for giving him another chance in England’s top flight.

“I’m very excited and feel lucky to have this opportunity to play in the Premier League again. I’ve had very positive chats with the manager and for someone to believe in me that I could play at this level again means a lot to me and my family.

I am extremely happy & blessed to be here @IpswichTown. I hope I can help bring great joy and success to this Town for many years to come 💙🚜 pic.twitter.com/AX5P54XMKV — Chiedozie Ogbene (@EdozieOgbene) August 28, 2024

“I know what he wants from me and the role I will play and I’m here to be a positive addition to the squad as we look to achieve our goals.”

Ogbene joins a long list of players who have made the move to newly promoted Ipswich this summer, with the 27-year-old now the 12th acquisition for one of the busiest sides in England.

Ipswich have now signed 12 players so far in the transfer window, spending over £100m in the process as last year’s Championship runners up look to stay in the top flight.

Every Ipswich Town Signing This Summer

See below for every Ipswich Town signing this summer, as well as how much the move cost the Blues.

Omari Hutchinson – £22m

Jacob Greaves – £15m

Liam Delap – £15m

Jack Clarke – £15m

Dara O’Shea – £15m

Sammie Szmodics – £9m

Arijanet Muric – £15m

Chiedoze Ogbene – £8m

Conor Townsend – £500,000

Jens Cajuste – loan

Ben Johnson – free transfer

Kalvin Phillips – loan

Total summer spend in 2024: £114.5million