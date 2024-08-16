Soccer

Pop Superstar Ed Sheeran Purchases Minority Stake In Ipswich Town

Sushan Chakraborty
Ed Sheeran Becomes Ipswich Towns Shareholder

One of the most successful pop stars of the 21st century, Ed Sheeran, has purchased a minority stake in newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town. Brought up in Framlingham, Suffolk, the English singer-songwriter has been supporting Ipswich since his boyhood days.

Ed Sheeran Becomes Latest Celeb To Invest In A Soccer Club

Pop culture icons purchasing stakes in soccer clubs is not a novel concept. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are proud stakeholders at Welsh club Wrexham FC, Michael B. Jordan has a stake in Bournemouth, iconic musician Elton John became Watford’s chairman in 1973, and Will Ferrel is a part-owner of Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC. The list goes on and on.

Sheeran, who has given many chart-toppers, including Shape Of You and Perfect, has become the latest A-lister to purchase stakes at a soccer club. In a statement, Suffolk-based Ipswich Town has confirmed that Sheeran has purchased a minority 1.4% stake at the club. Sheeran has already been serving as the front-of-shirt sponsor of Ipswich’s men’s and women’s teams since 2021.

As per the club, Sheeran’s “passive and minority investment” will neither grant him a seat on the board nor give him voting rights as a shareholder. The 33-year-old, however, will get to use “an executive box at Portman Road stadium, which he has personalized ahead of the 2024/25 season.”

Sheeran Delighted After Investing In Hometown Club Ipswich Town

Announcing his purchase, Sheeran said (via NME):

I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club. It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.

I have lived in Suffolk since I was three years old and, while I travel the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of the community and protected.

He concluded by adding:

It’s such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town. There are ups and downs but football is all about taking the highs and the lows. I’m not a voting shareholder or a board member, this is just me putting some money into the club I love and them returning the gesture, so please don’t get onto me with signing suggestions or tactics to play!  I’m excited for the Premier League to start this weekend. Let’s go!

Ipswich faces a stern test in its first Premier League outing on August 17, with 19-time English champions Liverpool rolling into town.

Sushan Chakraborty
Arrow to top