Everton will be looking to get their season back on track with a morale-boosting result against Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.
Everton vs Manchester City live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Everton vs Manchester City live stream at 17:30 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
If you’re looking to follow the Premier League match between Everton vs Manchester City, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Everton vs Manchester City live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Everton vs Manchester City Preview
Frank Lampard’s side are currently 16th in the league table and they have lost five of their last six league matches.
The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction here and a win against Manchester City could turn things around in terms of confidence and morale.
Meanwhile, the visitors will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table and they cannot afford to drop points here, especially after the defeat against Tottenham in their last game.
When does Everton vs Manchester City kick-off?
The Premier League clash between Everton vs Manchester City kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 26th of February, at Goodison Park.
Everton vs Manchester City Team News
Everton team news
Everton will be without the services of Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Fabian Delph, Tom Davies and Gylfi Sigurdsson because of injuries.
Everton predicted line-up vs Manchester City: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Townsend, Allan, Van de Beek, Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Manchester City team news
Manchester City are without Cole Palmer because of an injury.
Manchester City predicted line-up vs Everton: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
