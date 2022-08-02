We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Last season’s surprise strugglers Everton host Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. We’ve looked the fine details of this game and built our own bet builder for the game.

Everton vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 27/1 with Virgin Bet

Everton vs Chelsea Odds

Everton vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tips Explained

Raheem Sterling to Score @ 11/5 with Virgin Bet

The big signing through the Stamford Bridge entrance this summer was Raheem Sterling. The England international signed from Manchester City for around £50million, having made 337 appearances for City, scoring 131 goals in that time.

With Romelu Lukaku already out of the door and Timo Werner looking likely to leave, Sterling may find himself playing down the middle for Chelsea this season. This will give the ex-Liverpool man chances to score throughout the season.

Sterling will be hoping to start his Chelsea career with a bang, and we’re backing him to score in this game.

Anthony Gordon to Score @ 5/1 with Virgin Bet

Everton had a negative season, but one standout player was Anthony Gordon. An Everton man through and through, he left everything on the pitch each time he put the Everton colours on.

Gordon will be hoping he can pick up where he left off last season and help his boyhood club improve on the field and compete at the right end of the table.

Expect the young man to be firing on all cylinders again this season, starting this weekend against Chelsea.

Chelsea to Win @ 7/10 with Virgin Bet

Goodison Park will be bouncing as the season starts this weekend.

Even with a full Goodison Park behind them, we expect it to be a difficult task for Everton against a Chelsea team who want to be challenging the top two.

Everton vs Chelsea Team News

Everton lost their star man, Richarlison, this summer but are yet to replace the Brazilian. Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski both joined from Burnley, the latter will sure up the Toffees defence.

Chelsea have their star signing Sterling who will be keen to start this weekend. They’ve lost several defenders in the summer, but have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli who will slot into the defence.

