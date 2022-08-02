Last season’s surprise strugglers Everton host Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. We’ve looked the fine details of this game and built our own bet builder for the game.
Everton vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tips
- Raheem Sterling to Score @ 11/5 with Virgin Bet
- Anthony Gordon to Score @ 5/1 with Virgin Bet
- Chelsea to Win @ 7/10 with Virgin Bet
Combined Total Odds @ 27/1 with Virgin Bet
Everton vs Chelsea Odds
Everton vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tips Explained
Raheem Sterling to Score @ 11/5 with Virgin Bet
The big signing through the Stamford Bridge entrance this summer was Raheem Sterling. The England international signed from Manchester City for around £50million, having made 337 appearances for City, scoring 131 goals in that time.
With Romelu Lukaku already out of the door and Timo Werner looking likely to leave, Sterling may find himself playing down the middle for Chelsea this season. This will give the ex-Liverpool man chances to score throughout the season.
Sterling will be hoping to start his Chelsea career with a bang, and we’re backing him to score in this game.
Sergio Aguero isn't convinced by Man City's decision to let Raheem Sterling leave 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lTkJuY7LK5
— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 2, 2022
Anthony Gordon to Score @ 5/1 with Virgin Bet
Everton had a negative season, but one standout player was Anthony Gordon. An Everton man through and through, he left everything on the pitch each time he put the Everton colours on.
Gordon will be hoping he can pick up where he left off last season and help his boyhood club improve on the field and compete at the right end of the table.
Expect the young man to be firing on all cylinders again this season, starting this weekend against Chelsea.
Chelsea to Win @ 7/10 with Virgin Bet
Goodison Park will be bouncing as the season starts this weekend.
Even with a full Goodison Park behind them, we expect it to be a difficult task for Everton against a Chelsea team who want to be challenging the top two.
Chelsea are favourites amongst the bookies, and we expect
Everton vs Chelsea Team News
Everton lost their star man, Richarlison, this summer but are yet to replace the Brazilian. Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski both joined from Burnley, the latter will sure up the Toffees defence.
Chelsea have their star signing Sterling who will be keen to start this weekend. They’ve lost several defenders in the summer, but have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli who will slot into the defence.
Everton vs Chelsea Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream
- The fixture will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
- Sky Sports users also have the option to stream the action live via the Sky Go app and Sky Sports website.
- Kick off is scheduled for 17:30 with pre-match coverage starting at 17:15.
