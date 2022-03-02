Seven hilarious events that have happened since Tottenham won a trophy

Is Tottenham Hotspur’s trophy cabinet destined to gather dust for eternity?

Seemingly yes after Championship side Middlesbrough condemned Spurs to their 14th consecutive trophy-less season by dumping them out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

It must be a hard life as a Spurs fan. Last summer the club miraculously kept ‘he’s one of our’ talisman Harry Kane out of the clutches Manchester City and then won their first three matches of the season. ‘Tottenham title contenders’ predicted some optimistic supporters. Unfortunately not.

Six months later and Tottenham have lost nine times in the Premier League, been knocked out of both domestic cups and been embarrassingly ejected from the Europa Conference League after refusing to field a team against Rennes.

No one under the age of 14 years old has seen Spurs win a trophy. No one under the age of 30 has seen them win the FA Cup No one under the age of 60 has seen them win the league. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) February 24, 2022

So what was the world like when Spurs last actually lifted a trophy? On 24th February 2008, Juande Ramos (remember him?) led Tottenham to their only silverware of the new millennia by beating Chelsea 2-1 in the League Cup Final. 1-1 after 90 minutes, Jonathan Woodgate clinched the winner in extra time.

At that time Gordon Brown was Prime Minister, ‘Mercy’ by Duffy was No.1 in the charts and Euro 2008 was destined to take place without England. So much has happened since Tottenham’s glorious day at Wembley that it’s tough to narrow down to just seven things, but we’ve done our best.

London rivals rack up 17 trophies

Tottenham’s London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have won 17 trophies between them since the Lillywhites last lifted a cup. But at least Tottenham fans can be thankful that West Ham haven’t won anything either – although they are still in with a chance of Europa League success.

Mikel Arteta silverware magnet

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has twice won the FA Cup as a player and once as a manager with bitter north London rivals Arsenal since Spurs’ big day at Wembley. The Spaniard also won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and two EFL Cups while assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Since Tottenham last won a trophy, Mikel Arteta has:

– Signed for Arsenal

– Captained Arsenal to an FA Cup win

– Retired as a player

– Won five domestic trophies as Man City coach

– Become Arsenal manager

– Won the FA Cup as Arsenal manager

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A1vbT9jGqe — Olayinks 7 (@OlayinkaOmole2) March 2, 2022

Rangers phoenix from the flames

Glasgow Rangers were liquidated and placed in the fourth tier of Scottish football in 2012. They have since risen up through the pyramid, returned to the top-flight and were crowned Scottish Premiership champions last season. At least with the notoriously stingy Daniel Levy at the helm Spurs supporters shouldn’t have to worry about their club going bust.

Spurs have spent nearly £1billion

Tottenham have spent almost £1billion on players since Ledley King proudly held the Carling Cup aloft in 2008. Many international stars have come and go but few have managed to make a significant impact at White Hart Lane. Some of the club’s worst and most overpriced signings include Vincent Janssen, Roberto Soldado, Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele – none of whom remain at the club.

5120

(14 years, 0 months and 6 days) — Days since Spurs last won a trophy (@BotSpurs) March 2, 2022

Watford have had 21 managers

The Hornets get through managers almost faster than Tottenham get knocked out of cups. Malky Mackay, Brendan Rodgers, Malky Mackay (again), Sean Dyche, Gianfranco Zola, Giuseppe Sannino, Óscar García Junyent, Billy McKinlay, Slaviša Jokanović, Quique Sánchez Flores, Walter Mazzarri, Marco Silva, Javi Gracia, Quique Sánchez Flores (again), Hayden Mullins, Nigel Pearson, Hayden Mullins (again), Vladimir Ivić, Xisco Muñoz, Claudio Ranieri have had a chance before 74-year-old Roy Hodgson was handed the reins in January.

Ex-Spurs players show them how its done

Tottenham players eventually realise that in order to win something they need a change of scenery. Spurs legend Gareth Bale has won 14 trophies alone since he departed for Real Madrid in an £85m deal in 2013. Luka Modric has gone three better with a ridiculous trophy haul of 17. Even Juan Foyth has managed to win a Europa League with Villarreal, while Fernando Llorente lifted a Coppa Italia with Napoli in 2020 and Kieran Trippier won La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

Jamie O’Hara has lost the plot

Jamie O’Hara is an ardent defender of his beloved Tottenham on social media but even he couldn’t stomach Spurs’ latest capitulation. “I’m lost for words. I’m sick and tired of being a Spurs fan,” he declared on talkSPORT. “I’m sick and tired of supporting this club. I’m sick and tired of getting my hopes up and them getting smashed up again.

“I was in the squad the last time Spurs won a trophy – pathetic!” O’Hara added. “I’ve been married, divorced, had four kids, retired from football, been on Celebrity Big Brother, got a new career, a new partner and I’m still sat here talking about Spurs NOT winning a trophy.

“Tell me how that is acceptable for a top six club.”