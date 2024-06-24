EURO 2024 favorites France will aim to lock down the top spot in Group D when they face Poland on Matchday 3. Continue reading to get all the important info about the highly anticipated clash.

EURO 2024: France vs Poland – Date, Time, and Where To Watch In US

France and Poland will lock horns at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund for their Group D showdown. The game will kick off at 6 PM CET / 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT on Tuesday, June 25.

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on TV on FOX. They can also stream it live on Sling, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC ViX, and the FOX Sports app.

France vs Poland – Preview

Story So Far

France kicked off their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Austria. Maximilian Wober’s own goal allowed Les Bleus to clinch all three points in their first match of EURO 2024. On Matchday 2, France squared off against familiar foes, the Netherlands. They were on top for most of the night but could not find a way through. The game ended goalless, allowing the Dutch side to go top thanks to their superior goal difference.

While France will be playing for the highest honor in Group F, Poland will play for their pride. Robert Lewandowski’s side have lost both their matches so far, starting with a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands. On Matchday 2, they faced an in-form Austria and slumped to an embarrassing 3-1 defeat. The defeat all but sealed Poland’s exit from the group stage.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Against Poland?

France’s charismatic talisman Kylian Mbappe started in the clash against Austria on Matchday 1. However, he did not look at his very best, struggling to keep the pressure on the goalkeeper. To top it off, the 25-year-old’s night ended in agony, as he broke his nose after a coming together with Austrian center-back Kevin Danso. Due to the nasty injury, Mbappe did not feature in the game against the Netherlands.

According to multiple reports, Mbappe has since recovered from the nose-breaking injury and is in line to start against Poland on Tuesday evening. Interestingly, one of the best strikers of the 21st century, Mbappe has yet to score in the European Championship. It will be interesting to see if he can change that at the Signal Iduna Park.

Head-To-Head

According to the data from Khelnow, France and Poland have faced each other 17 times over the years. France have been the more dominant team, bagging nine wins. Poland, meanwhile, have won thrice while the remaining five games have ended all square.

France vs Poland – Prediction

Didier Deschamps’ side have not been at their brilliant best this season. But at the same time, they do not need to be to get maximum points on the board. We do not expect them to play their best game on Tuesday, but they should not have any trouble pulling one over Poland. We predict them to claim a 3-1 win and top Group D ahead of Holland.