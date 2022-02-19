Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFrancePhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeFinland Finland
Home News espanyol vs sevilla live stream preview kick off time and team news

Espanyol vs Sevilla live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Updated

11 hours ago

on

sevilla

Sevilla will be looking to win their third consecutive match in all competitions when they clash Espanyol on Sunday.

Espanyol vs Sevilla live stream

You can watch the Espanyol vs Sevilla live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up to LiveScore Bet. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.

  • Click here to join LiveScore Bet
  • Sign up and deposit any amount into your LiveScore Bet account
  • Start watching the Espanyol vs Sevilla live stream at 2:00 pm BST

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

LiveScore Bet live stream

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

  1. bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
  2. Betfred – Great quality of streams
  3. BetUK – New site with great streaming options
  4. LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
  5. 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Espanyol vs Sevilla, then LiveScore Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to LiveScore Bet and watch their Espanyol vs Sevilla live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join LiveScore Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

LiveScore Bet live stream

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Espanyol vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla have been very impressive in La Liga this season. Julen Lopetegui’s side have won an incredible 14 of their 24 matches so far and have lost only twice this campaign. They were most recently in action against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League when they won the match by 3-1.
Sevilla are currently second in their league standings, with just four points behind leaders Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, Espanyol will enter the upcoming league match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Barcelona. They are currently enduring a difficult run of form, losing three of their last five league encounters.
Vicente Moreno’s side are currently 14th in the table, having secured 28 points from 24 matches.
Considering the recent form of the two sides, it looks likely that Sevilla will win against Espanyol on Sunday.

When does Espanyol vs Sevilla kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Espanyol vs Sevilla kicks off at 2:00 pm BST, on the 20th of February, at Cornella-El Prat.

Espanyol vs Sevilla Team News

Espanyol team news

Espanyol don’t have any injury problems at the moment and are expected to feature the same lineup like the last time out.

Espanyol predicted lineup

D Lopez; Vidal, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Bare; Puado, Herrera, Darder, Vilhena; De Tomas

Sevilla team news

Sevilla will be missing Karim Rekik, Gonzalo Montiel Suso and Erik Lamela on Sunday due to injury.

Sevilla predicted lineup 

Bounou; Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Augustinsson; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Martial

LiveScore Bet live stream

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens