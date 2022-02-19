Espanyol vs Sevilla live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Sevilla will be looking to win their third consecutive match in all competitions when they clash Espanyol on Sunday.
Espanyol vs Sevilla live stream
You can watch the Espanyol vs Sevilla live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up to LiveScore Bet. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.
Espanyol vs Sevilla Preview
When does Espanyol vs Sevilla kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Espanyol vs Sevilla kicks off at 2:00 pm BST, on the 20th of February, at Cornella-El Prat.
Espanyol vs Sevilla Team News
Espanyol team news
Espanyol don’t have any injury problems at the moment and are expected to feature the same lineup like the last time out.
Espanyol predicted lineup
D Lopez; Vidal, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Bare; Puado, Herrera, Darder, Vilhena; De Tomas
Sevilla team news
Sevilla will be missing Karim Rekik, Gonzalo Montiel Suso and Erik Lamela on Sunday due to injury.
Sevilla predicted lineup
Bounou; Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Augustinsson; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Martial
