Erik Ten Hag slams ‘unacceptable’ Cristiano Ronaldo For Leaving Game Before Full-Time

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have added fuel to the on going fire revolving his Manchester United career, as Erik ten Hag has slammed his decision to leave early from their pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano.

The Dutchman has said that the behaviour shown by Ronaldo is “unacceptable”.

🗣️ — Erik ten Hag on Ronaldo and others leaving the game before full-time: “I certainly don't condone this. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end.” #mufc #mujournal [@ADnl via @viaplaysportnl] pic.twitter.com/cyvAonIQrZ — United Journal (@theutdjournal) August 3, 2022

After being hooked at half-time during his first appearance of the season, and United’s final pre-season game, the Portuguese forward was pictured leaving Old Trafford by a fan – before the final whistle.

Given what was said by the former Ajax manager (who originally refused to comment), it was totally contradictory to what the club told the media after the match, which was that they had ‘no issue’ with what had happened.

The Veteran star was also involved in an animated discussion with Ten Hag on the sidelines in the first half of that 1-1 draw with Spanish side Rayo Vallecano, with Ronaldo appearing to look annoyed with what he was being told.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, 37, has had his name in the headlines for quite some time now as he reportedly wants to leave the club to play Champions League football. This is bound to cause more drama surrounding his name, and it’s not the attitude that is going to get him a move either.

He scored 24 goals and provided 3 assists in his first season back at the club after 12 years away. However, with United underperforming last season, and having to settle for only the Europa Conference League, Ronaldo no longer wants to play for the Red Devils.

Chelsea were amongst one of the only teams interested in signing him at one point, however the talk of that has gone rather quiet in the last week or so.

There was also reports that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid were interested in signing the former Real Madrid man, but that ended in Atleti fans protesting against this, with a banner saying ‘CR7 NOT WELCOME’.

Atletico fans’ message to Cristiano Ronaldo during one of their friendly matches. 👀 pic.twitter.com/gF17PxRedU — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) July 27, 2022

Check out the latest football betting sites to bet on Manchester United this season here!