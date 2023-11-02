The Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile picks for Saturday’s Santa Anita race sees the former NHL star going against the hot favorite Cody’s Wish. But which horse does Olczyk think can upset the odds?



Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 2023 Picks: Zozos To Zap Rivals



Ex- NHL player Eddie Olczyk is now an admired horse racing NBC Sports handicapper and with the 40th running of the horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita, so who better to turn to for a Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile pick.

Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Picks: 1-2-3-4 Best Bets



ZOZOS at +550 with Bovada

Stage Raider



Cody’s Wish



Skippylongstocking

Last year’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Cody’s Wish is one of the bankers at the meeting again – however, Eddie Olczyk is looking elsewhere for the winner.

Step forward – ZOZOS, from the Brad Cox barn that won this prize in 2020 with the classy Knicks Go.

This 4 year-old is the winner of seven of his 11 career starts and the most recent of those was a success in the G3 Ack Ack Stakes at Churchill Downs at the end of September (watch below). This season he’s also landed three other races, including the Hanshin S. Presented by JRA Listed race at Ellis Park in July.

The Munnings colt likes to race up with the speed and if regular jockey Florent Geroux can get the fractions right out top again, then he could just be hard to press.

In a race that seems to lack depth, it’s still hard to ignore last year’s winner Cody’s Wish, who Olczyk still expects to be in the shake-up. While at a bigger price the Cherie DeVaux entry Stage Raider could outrun its odds according to the NBC handicapper.

Recent Charles Town Classic Stakes winner Skippylongstocking is the other to use underneath.

WATCH: Zozos Winning The Ack Ack Stakes



What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile?



📅Time/Date: 11:30am (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (one mile)

💰 Purse: $2 million

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Cody’s Wish -130 | Zozos +550 | Charge It +600 | National Treasure +600

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Cody’s Wish @ -130

Zozos @ +550

Charge It @ +600

National Treasure @ +600

Skippylongstocking @ +900

Stage Raider @ +2500

Shirl’s Bee @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request