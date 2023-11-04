The Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Classic picks ahead of Saturday’s Santa Anita race sees the former NHL player expecting a ‘blue day’ with Godolphin’s Proxy high up on his 1-2-3-4 best bets.

Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 Picks: Proxy To Serve It Up For Godolphin



Former NHL player Eddie Olczyk is now a respected horse racing NBC Sports handicapper, so with the 40th horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita we take a look at the Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Classic picks for 2023.

Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Classic Picks: 1-2-3-4 Best Bets



PROXY at +1400 with Bovada

Arabian Knight

Ushba Tesoro

Zandon

In recent times we’ve only seen three winning favorites of the Breeders’ Cup Classic in the last 19 runnings and just two in the last 10 years.

But two of these recent winning market leaders were the classy American Pharoah and Flightline 12 months ago.

Therefore, the Breeders’ Cup trends do suggest that this race can often to go to a horse further down the betting market and that’s exactly what Eddie Olczyk is hoping for this Saturday.

Yes, he still expects the likely favorite, Arabian Knight to run well for the Bob Baffert barn, that have won this race four times since 2014 – but he also feels the value could lie with the Godolphin runner PROXY.

This 5 year-old will need to overcome gate 13, but will have 1 1/4 miles to do just that and will also have top jockey Joel Rosario in the saddle – the winner of two of the last five Breeders’ Cup Classics.

Proxy was a tidy winner of the Monmouth Cup Stakes in July (watch below) and was only touched off a nose in the Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes at Saratoga last month. This could also be his time of the year, as both previous races in November have been winning ones (2020 & 2022).

Of the rest, Eddie Olczyk feels the lightly-raced Arabian Knight will go close too, with the Japanese raider Ushba Tesoro and the Frankie Dettori-ridden Zandon others that can get in the shake-up.

Proxy betting options for the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Bovada

Win +1400

Top 2 Finish +450

Top 3 Finish +260

Top 5 Finish +105

You can also see the Eddie Olczyk Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile pick here.

WATCH: Proxy Winning The Monmouth Cup This Season



What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/4 miles)

💰 Purse: $6m

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400

