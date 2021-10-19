Eddie Howe is one of the three leading candidates for becoming the next manager at Newcastle United, according to 90MIN.

It is said that the Magpies’ search for a new boss has narrowed down to three contenders.

The other two names are Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre who all have reportedly held talks with the Premier League outfit last week.

Current manager Steve Bruce is expected to be dismissed before Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace.

And so the Tyneside club are planning to have a new boss in place by this weekend.

Eddie Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth by mutual consent last year after they suffered relegation from the English top-flight.

The 43-year-old came close to being appointed as Celtic’s manager in the summer but he ultimately turned down the opportunity to take charge of the Scottish giants.

The former defender has the distinction of leading the Cherries to Premier League promotion in 2015 after taking the reigns of the club when they were playing in League One.

Bournemouth stayed for five years in the top flight under the English boss before suffering the drop in 2019-20.

Howe is credited for signing young players, improving them and later selling them on at a profit.

Meanwhile, Paulo Fonseca was most recently the manager at Roma, with the 48-year-old leaving his position in May after leading them to fifth and seventh place finishes.

While Lucien Favre has been jobless since he was sacked by Borussia Dortmund in December 2020 after a series of poor results.

However, the Swiss football expert guided the Bundesliga side to two second-place finishes and also managed to win the German Super Cup.